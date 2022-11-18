U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,685.29
    -23.01 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Academy offers paid training and benefits for applicants in growing field

·4 min read

Service Experts offers four-year paid program to train future HVAC technicians

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Experts Career Academy (SECA) is partnering with the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) to offer a debt-free path to a lifelong career as an HVAC technician or plumber. The SECA program is training dozens of apprentices across the country to meet the growing demand for HVAC technicians and plumbers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 401,100 job openings for HVAC technicians are expected every year for the next decade. After a positive response to the HVAC training program, SECA and NCCER will also train aspiring plumbers beginning January 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Service Experts LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Service Experts LLC)

Service Experts welcomes any applicants interested in starting their professional careers debt-free. While trade schools, four-year colleges, associates degrees and other hands-on training programs can cost $7,000 or more annually, SECA pays HVAC apprentices throughout all four years of the training program, while giving them virtual, hands-on and ride along learning opportunities.

"We are opening our doors to anyone interested in taking that first step," says Tom Essing, a SECA technical trainer in Michigan. "Whether you have prior experience or are a fresh mind with no experience at all, we want good, quality people who are enthusiastic about learning and are looking for a fulfilling career."

"The construction and maintenance workforces are aging and it's important we recruit and train the next generation of craft professions," said NCCER President and CEO Boyd Worsham. "It will take all of us working together to make a real impact on the industry as we strive to fill the skills gap."

In a traditionally male-dominated field, SECA is making strides by reaching out to women who might be interested in HVAC technician training. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women only make up 1.5 percent of HVAC professionals and 2.1 percent of plumbers in 2021; however, nine percent of students in SECA are women.

"I've always had trouble finding a job that I could grow in. Thankfully the apprenticeship program has allowed me to do just that and get my certification in HVAC," said Kailey Scott, a current apprentice in SECA. "In this field there are no limits, and I'm more than excited to exceed beyond my limits thanks to this program."

"When I started working in HVAC, it was a male-dominated field, and now it's changing to be more diverse," says Essing. "It's positive to see this shift and we look forward to continuing to support anyone interested in the HVAC field."

In addition to paying apprentices, SECA offers a comprehensive employment benefits package made to support each student and their families on day one of their training. According to Essing, SECA wants to attract recruits away from other jobs by offering them the rounded benefits of a career, including two weeks of paid time off, a 401(k) plan with company matching and health insurance programs. Students also get a $1,000 tool kit with hand tools, gauges, electric beaters and more that is theirs when they complete the program. SECA graduates can also take advantage of Service Experts locations spread across the country. Service Experts serves over 90 locations across America, and certified program graduates have the opportunity to work with any Service Experts location, from San Francisco to Miami.

The pay, opportunities and benefits aren't the only way that SECA accommodates aspiring HVAC technicians.

"Going virtual has helped get everyone together, all at the same time," says Ken Benedetto, a SECA technical trainer in New York. "Having virtual class in the morning has been a huge benefit, students are ready to learn before they start their day."

After completing their SECA training and earning their NCCER credentials, program graduates can earn more than many fields that require a four-year college degree, without having to navigate their lives around repaying expensive school loans.

"If you are looking for a career that will support you for your entire lifetime and give you four years of schooling without debt, jumpstart your future with Service Experts Career Academy," said Jim Hughes, SECA director.

About Service Experts

Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning is North America's Leading Heating and Air Conditioning Company. No other HVAC company has more home comfort experience. With over 90 locations serving thousands of homes and business every day, Service Experts Heating and Air Conditioning is the nation's premiere home comfort company. Service Experts branches provide heating repair, air conditioning repair, indoor air quality sales, HVAC system sales and installation, HVAC maintenance, and HVAC repair service for both the residential and commercial HVAC markets. Service Experts HVAC technicians are highly-qualified, NATE-certified experts, licensed to sell and repair all types of furnaces, air conditioners, boilers, heat pumps, air purification systems, and many other types of home comfort equipment.

About NCCER

NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created in 1996 as The National Center for Construction Education and Research. It was developed with the support of more than 125 construction CEOs and various association and academic leaders who united to revolutionize training for the construction industry. Sharing the common goal of developing a safe and productive workforce, these companies created a standardized training and credentialing program for the industry. This progressive program has evolved into curricula for more than 70 craft and maintenance areas and a complete series of more than 70 assessments offered in over 6,000 NCCER-accredited training and assessment locations across the United States. Credentials earned from NCCER through SECA's training program are recognized in all 50 states.

Media Contact:
Bailey Criado, Marketing Specialist
(214) 803-1874
Bailey.criado@serviceexperts.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-offers-paid-training-and-benefits-for-applicants-in-growing-field-301683211.html

SOURCE Service Experts LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-

  • Elon Musk Takes a Hard Line on Quiet Quitters—and Anyone He Thinks Is Close

    The Twitter Inc. CEO’s explicit ultimatum to staffers is consistent with the hard-driving approach that helped him build some of the world’s most valuable companies—but there are risks.

  • The Average Retirement Age in The U.S.

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • Elon Musk changes Twitter’s remote work rules, again

    Elon Musk is changing Twitter’s remote work rules yet again amid deadline for employees to commit to his vision for a “hardcore” company.

  • ‘Allow people to leave the company with dignity’: How Airbnb CEO’s pandemic layoffs stand in stark contrast to Meta and Twitter

    As tech layoffs continue, companies might learn some lessons from Airbnb—one of the first to cut jobs in the pandemic era.

  • JPMorgan Chase increasing employee benefits

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expanding time off policies for employees, effective Jan. 1. Chase (NYSE:JPM) informed employees in a memo, which it provided on Friday to the Business Times, of the changes it is making in the new year: Parents, whether primary or non-primary, will be eligible for 16 weeks of parental leave for the birth or adoption of a child. A new critical caregiver leave will provide up to four weeks of paid time off to care for a seriously ill spouse/domestic partner, child or parent.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock

    Warren Buffett is widely hailed as the greatest value investor of all time. A look at Berkshire's holdings reveals a host of sensible, inexpensively valued bank and financial stocks along with a handful of consumer staples and energy names. While Buffett has long had a penchant for financials, he hasn't been particularly noted as a tech investor, aside from his investment in Apple, which has become Berkshire's top holding.

  • The celebrities FTX used to build trust are being sued, but can they really be held accountable?

    “We need to meet people where they are—and that means embracing skepticism.” That is what former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a statement announcing the company’s Super Bowl commercial featuring the comedian Larry David on Feb. 13. In the one-minute advertisement, David dismisses some of history’s biggest technological and scientific inventions from the wheel to the light bulb. The subtext: This guy is always wrong.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Why Saving 10% Won’t Get You Through Retirement

    Retirement experts often tout the 10% rule: Save 10% of your income for a comfortable retirement. The truth is that most people need to save far more.

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Unity Software

    Sometimes, a business makes an acquisition so significant that it changes the fundamental investment thesis of a stock. After Unity Software (NYSE: U) announced it was buying ironSource, many investors had to reevaluate the company.

  • Twitter temporarily closing offices after Musk's employee ultimatum

    Twitter reportedly notified employees that it would temporarily close its offices, cutting badge access through the weekend amid a wave of new resignations.

  • Retirement Savings Tips for Individuals 45–54 Years Old

    If you're 45 to 54 years old, retirement planning is likely on your mind. Now is the time to kick your retirement savings into high gear.

  • How Soon Can I Afford to Retire?

    The FIRE movement promises a surefire way to help you retire below the national average retirement age of 64 and be financially independent. But first, you should know your FIRE number, or the amount of retirement money that you need … Continue reading → The post What's Your FIRE Number for Early Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These are the three financial areas to sort out in the year before you retire

    Am I better off taking the tax hit now and investing less in my 401(k)? Your question has three parts: investments, taxes and cash savings. Retirement is multi-faceted, and you need answers as they relate to filling in your income gap during semi-retirement and full retirement.

  • Generac’s Generator Sales Hurt by Lack of Installers

    The company trims its growth forecast, saying its dealers don’t have enough electricians to handle orders, extending wait times for customers.

  • 15 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 largest fertilizer companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World. The Fertilizer Industry: An Analysis The growing global population, climate change, and water scarcity problems […]

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla payout has a $50 billion hand in whether or not he remains the world’s richest person

    Elon Musk left Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday to fly across the country to defend himself against a lawsuit claiming that he didn’t deserve the handsome Tesla payout agreed four years ago.