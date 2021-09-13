U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.50
    +24.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,802.00
    +195.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,521.00
    +79.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.40
    +16.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    +0.59 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    +0.50 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0950
    +0.1850 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,815.31
    -1,107.91 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,142.95
    -62.80 (-5.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.48
    +58.28 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KATY, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (“Academy”) (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced that certain of its stockholders that are affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 18,645,602 shares of common stock of Academy pursuant to a registration statement filed by Academy with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). No shares are being sold by Academy. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.

Academy announced that, subject to the completion of the offering, it intends to repurchase from the underwriters, out of the 18,645,602 shares of common stock, a number of shares having an aggregate purchase price of up to $200 million at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriters will purchase the shares from the Selling Stockholders. Any shares repurchased by Academy will be pursuant to its recently announced $500 million share repurchase program and will be retired. The closing of the share repurchase is conditioned on, and expected to occur simultaneously with, the closing of the offering, subject to the satisfaction of other customary conditions. The offering is not conditioned upon the completion of the share repurchase.

Credit Suisse, KKR Capital Markets LLC, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at 800-221-1037.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective, and, even then, the securities may only be sold pursuant to the registration statement and final prospectus. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Academy
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy’s mission is to provide “Fun for All” and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy’s product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 19 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Academy’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy’s filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form S-1 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, under the caption “Risk Factors,” as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Media inquiries:
Elise Hasbrook, Vice President Communications
281.253.8200
elise.hasbrook@academy.com

Investor inquiries:
Matt Hodges, Vice President Investor Relations
281.646.5362
matt.hodges@academy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell again Monday amid the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and the latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. dragging on the gauge. Chin

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • 3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Economic uncertainty suggests market volatility may be on the horizon, and that means it could be a good time to focus your investing on high-quality companies rather than more speculative growth plays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index houses 30 large, highly traded companies that operate across a wide variety of industries, which makes it a strong starting point for investors seeking dependable category leaders. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) as top Dow Jones stocks to buy right now.

  • Boston Beer Stock Has Lost Its Fizz. It Might Be Time to Take a Sip.

    The company’s stock, which peaked in April at $1,306.45, has tumbled 60% to a recent $527.25 in less than five months. The decline has been driven by the same thing that drove shares higher—hard seltzer.

  • AMC Stock: What Nobody Talks About

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is a widely popular stock, so it's easy to hear arguments from both sides on the company's prospects. Folks who think the stock price will go up will point to the fact that fundamentals have nothing to do with this stock; it's all about the supply and demand of shares outstanding. On the other hand, those who think the stock price will go down highlight the abundance of facts pointing to the company's deteriorating operating performance.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • SKLZ Stock is Taking Off: Is It a Buy Right Now?

    The stock of mobile gaming platform provider Skillz (SKLZ) has seen significant volatility throughout this current year. Shares of the company soared to the $46 level earlier this year, during the previous meme rally. However, since then, investors have seen a tremendous amount of value lost. Shares of Skillz stock can now be picked up for around $11 apiece. Like many analysts on SKLZ stock, I'm neutral on this mobile gaming play. Sure, the potential upside with this stock is tremendous. However

  • 1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

    It understands today's customer, has brand strength, and operates in a growing market. Like other retailers, Starbucks suffered during the worst of the pandemic. How did Starbucks manage such a quick recovery?

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Is it time to invest in commodities as crypto crashes? Here's the why and how

    Commodities are a high-risk proposition, but strong performance is luring new takers.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • Oracle Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    Shares have rallied 40% this year amid growing investor confidence in the company's gradual shift of more of its business to the cloud.

  • Kansas City Southern settles on Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion bid

    The Kansas City, Missouri, company said in a statement Sunday that it has notified rival bidder Canadian National that it intends to terminate a merger agreement and make a deal with Canadian Pacific.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 50% or Better, According to Wall Street

    All three of these growth stocks are poised to put up big gains once more investors land on the same page as investment bank analysts who follow them.

  • Winter weather could send oil to $100 per barrel, Bank of America analysts say

    The rally in crude oil futures has stalled since June, but could resume again and even hit $100 depending how cold it gets