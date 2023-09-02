Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) Q2 2023 Earnings: A Steady Improvement Despite Challenges

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) recently held its second quarter fiscal 2023 results conference call, revealing a steady improvement in both sales and margin rates. Despite a challenging economic environment, the company has managed to maintain its position and is optimistic about its future growth. The call was led by Steve Lawrence, CEO; Michael Mullican, President; and Carl Ford, CFO.

Q2 2023 Financial Results

ASO reported net sales of $1.58 billion for the quarter, marking a negative 7.5% comp. Despite the decrease, the results were in line with the company's first quarter trend and guidance shared during the previous call. The company saw steady improvements in both sales and margin rates each month, with the sports and recreation division performing best during the quarter. The company is confident that it can continue to build on this momentum as it progresses through Q3 and into the holiday selling season in Q4.

Key Business Highlights

ASO has been focusing on improving its sales trend, aligning expenses with the current run rate of the business, and filling key positions on its leadership team. The company has managed to fill all key roles with internal promotions, highlighting the strength of its internal bench and focus on succession planning. ASO has also been proactive in managing its business to deliver the best possible results for shareholders, while ensuring it remains on track to achieve its long-term initiatives and goals.

Inventory Management and New Initiatives

ASO ended the quarter with an inventory balance of $1.3 billion, which was flat compared to last year in terms of dollars and down 2% in units in total. The company has been disciplined in its inventory management approach and is confident that its current inventory position is at the right level to support its business. ASO is also introducing new offerings in its assortment, such as L.L.Bean, Fanatics, and American Cornhole League, to capitalize on the customer's desire for newness.

Financial Outlook

Despite the challenging economic environment, ASO is optimistic about its future. The company is investing in new stores, omnichannel, IT, and digital marketing projects that support its growth initiatives. ASO is also focusing on aligning its expenses with revised sales guidance, and the sequential improvement of its expenses as a percentage of sales reflects the hard work done across the organization to rightsize its spending. The company is reiterating its full year sales and net income guidance while updating its earnings per share forecast to reflect the share repurchase activity in the second quarter.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite some short-term headwinds, ASO is a much stronger company than it was before the pandemic. The company has a strong and flexible balance sheet, a very productive operating model, a solid team, and high customer affinity within its core markets. ASO believes it has a compelling growth strategy with multiple ways to capture market share and drive growth through new store expansion into adjacent new and existing markets.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

