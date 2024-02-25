ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACAD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The US$4.1b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$216m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$149m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is bordering on breakeven, according to the 20 American Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$186m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 47% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

