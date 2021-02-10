Acadian Timber Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Acadian Timber Corp.’s 2020 Fourth Quarter Results via conference call or webcast on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00PM ET, please dial 1-866-795-3013 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA), or for overseas calls, please dial 1-409-937-8907 (Conference ID 4656522) at approximately 12:50PM ET. For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available until 4:00PM ET March 13, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID 4656522).

All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian” or the “Company”) (TSX:ADN) today reported financial and operating results1 for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“Acadian performed well and generated solid results for the year ended December 31, 2020, despite the global pandemic, elevated regional pulpwood inventories and adverse weather events experienced throughout the year. The Company responded to these challenges while protecting margins and growing its customer base,” commented Erika Reilly, Chief Executive Officer. “As we look forward to the year ahead, we are encouraged by the outlook for the end use markets of our key products, and will be focused on continuing to merchandise our products to maximize value while seeking growth and further cost savings opportunities."

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $21.5 million, compared to $23.6 million in the prior year, while Adjusted EBITDA margin remained consistent with the prior year at 24%. Low pulpwood sales combined with lower gains on timberland sales were partially offset by lower overall costs and strong softwood sawlogs sales from the New Brunswick operation. Free Cash Flow was $15.2 million compared to $18.7 million in 2019.

Acadian declared dividends of $19.4 million or $1.16 per share to our shareholders during the year.

Acadian’s balance sheet remains solid with the refinancing of Acadian’s long-term debt complete and $22.8 million of net liquidity as at December 31, 2020, which includes funds available under our credit facilities.

Review of Operations

Financial and Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended Year Ended (CAD thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Sales volume (000s m3) 321.2 339.4 1,138.1 1,251.1 Sales $ 24,929 $ 25,835 $ 91,031 $ 100,048 Operating earnings 6,838 6,296 20,829 22,233 Net income / (loss) 15,314 16,228 22,080 17,325 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,288 $ 6,586 $ 21,485 $ 23,604 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29% 25% 24% 24% Free Cash Flow $ 5,648 $ 5,296 $ 15,153 $ 18,722 Dividends declared 4,839 4,839 19,357 19,358 Payout ratio 86% 91% 128% 103% Per share – basic and diluted Net income $ 0.92 $ 0.97 $ 1.32 $ 1.04 Free Cash Flow 0.34 0.32 0.91 1.12 Dividends declared 0.29 0.29 1.16 1.16

Acadian generated sales of $91.0 million, compared to $100.0 million in the prior year. Sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 10% mostly due to lower hardwood and softwood pulpwood sales. Acadian’s weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, was flat year-over-year with a higher value product mix offset by lower value sawlogs sold in 2020.

Operating costs and expenses were $70.2 million during 2020, compared to $77.8 million in the prior year due to lower harvesting activity and administrative costs. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, were flat year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $21.5 million, compared to $23.6 million in the prior year, while Adjusted EBITDA margin remained consistent with the prior year at 24%.

Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $22.1 million, or $1.32 per share, compared to net income of $17.3 million, or $1.04 per share, in 2019. The variance from the prior year is primarily due to the termination fee paid to Brookfield in 2019 which, after income tax, reduced net income by $12.8 million or $0.77 per share. Net income was also impacted by a combination of non-cash items such as unrealized foreign exchange on long-term debt and fair value adjustments in 2020 compared to 2019.

Segment Performance

New Brunswick Timberlands

The table below summarizes operating and financial results for New Brunswick Timberlands.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Harvest Sales Sales Results Harvest Sales Sales Results (000s m3) (000s m3) Mix ($000s) (000s m3) (000s m3) Mix ($000s) Softwood 131.1 126.1 51% $ 7,846 104.3 108.5 43% $ 6,207 Hardwood 81.7 84.2 34% 6,323 109.3 97.1 39% 7,325 Biomass 39.3 39.3 15% 871 44.6 44.6 18% 1,352 252.1 249.6 100% 15,040 258.2 250.2 100% 14,884 Timber services and other 4,289 3,921 Sales $ 19,329 $ 18,805 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,481 $ 5,211 Adjusted EBITDA margin 34% 28%





Year ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2019 Harvest Sales Sales Results Harvest Sales Sales Results (000s m3) (000s m3) Mix ($000s) (000s m3) (000s m3) Mix ($000s) Softwood 413.6 410.3 48% $ 24,034 395.7 411.8 44% $ 24,024 Hardwood 293.2 307.5 36% 23,585 373.6 371.1 40% 28,174 Biomass 142.5 142.5 16% 4,181 143.6 143.6 16% 4,906 849.3 860.3 100% 51,770 912.9 926.5 100% 57,104 Timber services and other 16,763 17,068 Sales $ 68,533 $ 74,172 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,382 $ 18,599 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27% 25%

Sales for New Brunswick Timberlands totaled $68.5 million, compared to $74.2 million in 2019. Sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 8% primarily due to lower hardwood and softwood pulpwood sales, partially offset by higher softwood sawlogs sales. While demand for our softwood sawlogs increased due to a strong softwood lumber market, demand for our hardwood and softwood pulpwood was lower compared to 2019. Biomass sales volume remained relatively stable, and revenues from timber services and other sales decreased 2% due to slightly lower operating activity than in the prior year.

The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, during the year was $66.34 per m3, flat year-over-year due to a favourable product mix on softwood, partially offset by lower hardwood pulpwood volumes and price compared to the prior year.

Operating costs and expenses were $50.3 million during 2020, compared to $56.2 million in the prior year due to lower harvesting activity and costs. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, decreased 3% due to lower hardwood deliveries and less log processing compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $18.4 million, compared to $18.6 million in the prior year, reflecting the strong softwood sawlogs sales and lower costs, offset by the lower hardwood pulpwood sales and $0.5 million gain on the sale of timberlands in 2019. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year increased to 27% from 25% in the prior year.

There was one recordable safety incident among employees and no incidents among contractors during the fourth quarter.

Maine Timberlands

The table below summarizes operating and financial results for Maine Timberlands.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Harvest Sales Sales Results Harvest Sales Sales Results (000s m3) (000s m3) Mix ($000s) (000s m3) (000s m3) Mix ($000s) Softwood 45.0 45.0 63% $ 3,231 71.1 71.0 80% $ 5,325 Hardwood 26.2 26.2 37% 2,173 17.9 18.2 20% 1,532 Biomass 0.4 0.4 0% 5 — — — — 71.6 71.6 100% 5,409 89.0 89.2 100% 6,857 Other sales 191 173 Sales $ 5,600 $ 7,030 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,346 $ 2,119 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24% 30%





Year Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Harvest Sales Sales Results Harvest Sales Sales Results (000s m3) (000s m3) Mix ($000s) (000s m3) (000s m3) Mix ($000s) Softwood 185.9 186.0 67% $ 14,037 234.2 234.3 72% $ 17,796 Hardwood 95.7 91.2 33% 7,838 86.6 86.5 27% 7,426 Biomass 0.6 0.6 0% 9 3.8 3.8 1% 12 282.2 277.8 100% 21,884 324.6 324.6 100% 25,234 Other sales 614 642 Sales $ 22,498 $ 25,876 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,304 $ 6,713 Adjusted EBITDA margin 24% 26%

Sales for our Maine Timberlands were $22.5 million compared to $25.9 million in 2019. Sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased by 14% as customers were slow to take softwood pulpwood deliveries due to continued high inventories in the region and softwood sawlog sales were impacted by unfavourable operating conditions during the fourth quarter.

The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, in Canadian dollar terms was $78.90 per m3, compared to $78.62 per m3 in 2019. In U.S dollar terms, the weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, was $59.13 per m3, flat year-over-year due to a favourable product mix overall offset by lower quality sawlogs in the mix.

Operating costs and expenses for 2020 were $17.7 million, compared to $19.9 million in 2019 primarily due to lower harvesting activity and administrative costs. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, were higher due primarily to more hardwood in the mix and longer hauling distances to market.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $5.3 million compared to $6.7 million in the prior year and adjusted EBITDA margin was 24% compared to 26% in 2019. Lower adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of lower sales volumes and $0.6 million gain on the sale of timberlands in 2019.

There were no recordable safety incidents among employees or contractors during the fourth quarter.

Market Outlook

The outlook for Acadian’s softwood and hardwood sawlog sales is positive with end use markets showing strength as we head into 2021. Markets for pulpwood and biomass are mixed.

North American softwood lumber consumption is expected to remain strong, with sustained demand from repair and remodeling activity and increased demand from new home construction. Consensus forecast is for approximately 1.44 million U.S. housing starts in 2021 as compared to 1.38 million in 2020. Low interest rates, a large U.S. population entering their home buying years, and a low inventory of homes for sale are key drivers supporting this growth. With this backdrop, Acadian’s softwood sawmill customers are expected to continue to operate at full capacity, providing steady demand for our softwood sawlogs.

End use markets for hardwood lumber are strengthening while hardwood sawlog availability regionally is limited given the heavy focus on cutting softwoods instead of hardwoods. Acadian expects to realize continued strong demand for its hardwood sawlogs as we enter 2021 and to benefit from new customer relationships developed in 2020.

Demand for Acadian’s hardwood pulpwood is improving with increasing customer confidence and market demand for hardwood pulp. We remain cautiously optimistic that this improvement will be sustained through 2021. Meanwhile, markets for softwood pulpwood are expected to remain challenged given elevated regional inventories of both softwood pulpwood and sawmill residuals.

Demand for biomass from Acadian’s New Brunswick operation, which is mostly hardwood, continues to be steady, with several new customer relationships developed in 2020.

Quarterly Dividend

Based on a strong balance sheet and outlook for the remainder of the year, Acadian is pleased to announce a dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021.

Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian”, the “Company” or “we”) is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is one of the largest timberland operators in New Brunswick and Maine.

Acadian owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick (“New Brunswick Timberlands” or “NB Timberlands”), approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine (“Maine Timberlands”) and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets while growing our business by acquiring assets on a value basis and utilizing our operations-oriented approach to drive improved performance.

Acadian’s shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

Acadian Timber Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As at

(CAD thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash $ 10,258 $ 7,601 Accounts receivable and other assets 7,731 11,602 Current income taxes receivable 415 2,245 Inventory 957 1,545 19,361 22,993 Timber 388,005 377,992 Land, roads and other fixed assets 99,892 91,584 Intangible asset 6,140 6,140 Total assets $ 513,398 $ 498,709 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ — $ 7,793 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,640 9,190 Dividends payable to shareholders 4,839 4,839 Current portion of long-term debt — 93,084 13,479 114,906 Long-term debt 101,185 — Deferred income tax liabilities 105,493 97,102 Shareholders’ equity 293,241 286,701 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 513,398 $ 498,709



Acadian Timber Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (CAD thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Sales $ 24,929 $ 25,835 $ 91,031 $ 100,048 Operating costs and expenses Cost of sales 16,193 17,360 60,897 67,260 Selling, administration and other 1,717 2,079 7,991 9,491 Silviculture 107 29 1,034 778 Depreciation and amortization 74 71 280 286 18,091 19,539 70,202 77,815 Operating earnings 6,838 6,296 20,829 22,233 Interest expense, net (719) (1,141) (4,324) (4,130) Other items Fair value adjustments and other 8,140 14,494 12,001 15,903 Unrealized exchange gain on long-term debt 5,312 1,826 2,372 4,733 Management agreement termination fee — — — (18,000) Gain on sale of timberlands 376 192 376 1,056 Gain on disposal of other fixed assets — 27 — 29 Earnings before income tax 19,947 21,694 31,254 21,824 Current income tax expense (839) (446) (2,709) (111) Deferred income tax expense (3,794) (5,020) (6,465) (4,388) Net income $ 15,314 $ 16,228 $ 22,080 $ 17,325 Net income per share – basic and diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.97 $ 1.32 $ 1.04



Acadian Timber Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (CAD thousands) December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Net income $ 15,314 $ 16,228 $ 22,080 $ 17,325 Other comprehensive (loss) / income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Deferred income tax expense (2,598) (2,191) (2,598) (2,184) Gain on revaluation of land and roads 9,040 7,614 9,040 7,591 Unrealized foreign currency translation loss (7,007) (2,601) (2,625) (7,048) Comprehensive income $ 14,749 $ 19,050 $ 25,897 $ 15,684

Acadian Timber Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (CAD thousands) December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Cash provided by (used for): Operating activities Net income $ 15,314 $ 16,228 $ 22,080 $ 17,325 Adjustment to net income: Deferred income tax expense 3,794 5,020 6,465 4,388 Depreciation and amortization 74 71 280 286 Fair value adjustments and other (8,140 ) (14,494 ) (12,001 ) (15,903 ) Unrealized exchange gain on long-term debt (5,312 ) (1,826 ) (2,372 ) (4,733 ) Gain on sale of timberlands (376 ) (192 ) (376 ) (1,056 ) Gain on disposal of other fixed assets — (27 ) — (29 ) Accretion of long-term debt — 274 1,038 1,135 Net change in non-cash working capital balances and other 1,958 (3,439 ) 5,503 (5,553 ) 7,312 1,615 20,617 (4,140 ) Financing activities Proceeds from short-term debt — — — 7,793 Issuance of long-term debt 86,730 — 106,525 — Repayment of short-term debt — (2,137 ) (8,169 ) — Repayment of long-term debt (86,730 ) (96,459 ) — Deferred financing costs (5 ) (175 ) (532 ) (175 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (4,839 ) (4,839 ) (19,357 ) (19,233 ) Common shares purchased under NCIB — — — (37 ) (4,844 ) (7,151 ) (17,992 ) (11,652 ) Investing activities Additions to timber, land, roads and other fixed assets 1 — (351 ) (86 ) Proceeds from sale of timberlands 383 210 383 1,130 Proceeds from sale of other fixed assets — 27 — 29 384 237 32 1,073 Increase / (decrease) in cash during the period 2,852 (5,299 ) 2,657 (14,719 ) Cash beginning of period 7,406 12,900 7,601 22,320 Cash end of period $ 10,258 $ 7,601 $ 10,258 $ 7,601



Reconciliations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Year Ended (CAD thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net income / (loss) $ 15,314 $ 16,228 $ 22,080 $ 17,325 Add / (deduct) Interest expense, net 719 1,141 4,324 4,130 Current income tax expense 839 446 2,709 111 Deferred income tax expense 3,794 5,020 6,465 4,388 Depreciation and amortization 74 71 280 286 Fair value adjustments and other (8,140 ) (14,494 ) (12,001 ) (15,903 ) Management agreement termination fee — — — 18,000 Unrealized exchange gain on long-term debt (5,312 ) (1,826 ) (2,372 ) (4,733 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,288 $ 6,586 $ 21,485 $ 23,604 Add / (deduct) Interest paid on debt, net (809 ) (785 ) (3,279 ) (2,834 ) Additions to timber, land, roads and other fixed assets 1 — (351 ) (86 ) Gain on sale of timberlands (376 ) (192 ) (376 ) (1,056 ) Gain on disposal of other fixed assets — (27 ) — (29 ) Proceeds on sale of timberlands 383 210 383 1,130 Proceeds on sale of other fixed assets — 27 — 29 Current tax effect of termination fee — (77 ) — (1,925 ) Current income tax expense (839 ) (446 ) (2,709 ) (111 ) Free Cash Flow $ 5,648 $ 5,296 $ 15,153 $ 18,722 Dividends declared $ 4,839 $ 4,839 $ 19,357 $ 19,358 Payout Ratio 86 % 91 % 128 % 103 %

________________________________________

1 This news release makes reference to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow and Payout Ratio which are key performance measures in evaluating Acadian’s operations and are important in enhancing investors’ understanding of Acadian’s operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used to evaluate operational performance. Free Cash Flow is used to evaluate Acadian’s ability to generate sustainable cash flows from our operations while the Payout Ratio is used to evaluate Acadian’s ability to fund its distribution using Free Cash Flow. Acadian’s management defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, fair value adjustments, recovery of or impairment of land and roads, realized gain/loss on sale of roads and other fixed assets, unrealized exchange gain/loss on debt, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of its total revenue. Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less interest paid, current income tax expense, and capital expenditures plus net proceeds from the sale of fixed assets (selling price less gains or losses included in Adjusted EBITDA). Payout Ratio is defined as dividends declared divided by Free Cash Flow. As these performance measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. As a result, we have provided in this news release reconciliations of net income, as determined in accordance with IFRS, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Free Cash Flow.







