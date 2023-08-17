Acadian Timber President Acquires 193% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) should definitely note that the President, Adam Sheparski, recently paid CA$17.69 per share to buy CA$177k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 193%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Acadian Timber

Notably, that recent purchase by Adam Sheparski is the biggest insider purchase of Acadian Timber shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$17.56). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Adam Sheparski was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Acadian Timber insiders have about 0.6% of the stock, worth approximately CA$1.9m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Acadian Timber Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Acadian Timber insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Acadian Timber is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

