Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.29

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) will pay a dividend of CA$0.29 on the 15th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Acadian Timber Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last dividend, Acadian Timber is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 204% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 61.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 185%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Acadian Timber Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.825 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Acadian Timber May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Acadian Timber's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Growth of 1.7% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Acadian Timber's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Acadian Timber is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Acadian Timber has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Acadian Timber not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

