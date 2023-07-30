Acadian Timber's (TSE:ADN) Dividend Will Be CA$0.29

Acadian Timber Corp.'s (TSE:ADN) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.29 per share on 15th of October. This makes the dividend yield 7.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Acadian Timber Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Acadian Timber's dividend was only 51% of earnings, however it was paying out 173% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 55.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 121%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Acadian Timber Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.825 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Acadian Timber has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.6% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Acadian Timber's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Acadian Timber is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Acadian Timber has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

