Acai Berry Products Market: 45% of Growth to Originate from South America | By Application and Geography - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Competitive Strategy Analysis Forecast Report 2021 to 2025

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acai Berry Products Market is segmented by Application (food and beverages, nutraceuticals, and others). The market share growth by the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising demand for acai berries from the food and beverages industry is mainly due to factors such as the rising awareness about the health benefits of acai berries, increased use of acai berries as an ingredient in major food and beverages products, use of acai berries as flavoring and coloring agent, the growing popularity of superfruits, line extensions of products containing acai berries, and others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acai Berry Products Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Purchase Our Report. Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats.

The market value is set to grow by USD 317.55 million, progressing at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Acai Berry Products Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The Acai Berry Market is segmented by geography (South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA). 45% of the market's growth will originate from South America during the forecast period. Brazil is the key market for market in South America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing popularity of acai berry as a superfood will facilitate the market growth in South America over the forecast period.

Download Our Sample Report for more insights on the market share of various regions

Acai Berry Products Market: Key Driver

Increasing popularity of acai berry as a superfood is a key driving factor impacting the global acai berry products market growth. The number of product launches in the superfood category is increasing with every passing year. This shows the increased demand for superfoods. The increase in the number of superfood product launches was mainly due to the consumer demand for high nutrition products. There is a growing consumer demand for incorporating different types of superfoods, such as acai berries, in various processed food products, owing to several nutritional benefits. The rising global demand for processed foods is increasing the demand for acai berries. To meet the growing demand for superfoods, many vendors have started introducing food and beverage products that use superfoods as ingredients. Therefore, all these factors together have majorly contributed to growth in the demand for superfoods globally, which will drive the growth of the global acai berry products market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Acai Berry Products Market: Key Trend

Increasing demand for acai berries in natural and organic cosmetics is a key trend impacting the global acai berry products market growth. The natural and organic cosmetics market is witnessing a significant growth rate as consumers are becoming increasingly interested in the sources of ingredients used in such cosmetics. The increasing health and beauty consciousness among consumers worldwide is driving the organic cosmetics and personal care industry. Hence, a lot of manufacturers have started to inculcate high-quality ingredients in the manufacturing of organic cosmetics to claim premium product prices. Acai berries are becoming popular among cosmetic manufacturers who constantly look for new ways to meet consumer demand. As a result of this growing consumer demand for acai berries for cosmetic uses, there is widespread availability of such products in the market. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global acai berry products market during the forecast period.

Acai Berry Products Market: Major Challenge

The stringent food safety regulations is a major challenge for the global acai berry products market growth. Owing to the several nutritional attributes of acai berries, the demand for food products and beverages with acai berries as an active ingredient is increasing. Several regulatory agencies monitor the compliance of manufacturers operating in the food and beverage industry. Certain trade associations, such as the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association in the US, conduct research on the safety of various flavors available for public inspection. The General Food Law Regulation ensures a high level of protection of human life and consumers' interests by laying down certain principles and requirements with respect to manufacturing food products and maintaining the standard quality. Non-compliance with any of the above-mentioned food safety regulations can lead to product recalls at any stage of the supply chain, and manufacturers might be asked to pay hefty fines for food products. This will negatively impact the global acai berry products market during the forecast period.

Buy Report Now! for more insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help you evaluate and develop growth strategies

Acai Berry Products Market: Vendor Analysis

The market report offers information on several market vendors, including-

Acai Roots Inc.

AcaiExotic

Amazonic Ventures LLC

Energy Foods International LLC

Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA

Nossa Fruits

Organique Inc.

Sambazon Inc.

Sunfood

Tropical Acai LLC

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with latest product offerings & news

Related Reports Include:

Elderberry Market in US by Distribution Channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The elderberry market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 109.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.00%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Berries Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The berries market share is expected to increase by USD 8.96 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Acai Berry Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 317.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.32 Regional analysis South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and MEA Performing market contribution South America at 45% Key consumer countries Brazil, US, France, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acai Roots Inc., AcaiExotic, Amazonic Ventures LLC, Energy Foods International LLC, Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA, Nossa Fruits, Organique Inc., Sambazon Inc., Sunfood, and Tropical Acai LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acai Roots Inc.

10.4 AcaiExotic

10.5 Amazonic Ventures LLC

10.6 Energy Foods International LLC

10.7 Frooty Comercio e Industria de Alimentos SA

10.8 Nossa Fruits

10.9 Organique Inc.

10.10 Sambazon Inc.

10.11 Sunfood

10.12 Tropical Acai LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acai-berry-products-market-45-of-growth-to-originate-from-south-america--by-application-and-geography---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-demand-and-competitive-strategy-analysis-forecast-report-2021-to-202-301564934.html

SOURCE Technavio