ACAMS MENA Conference Charts Course on Looming AFC, Sanctions Risks for Financial Institutions and FinTechs

More than 40 leading AFC experts to outline expectations and threats linked to FinTech, cryptoassets, sanctions evasion, trade-based money laundering, and more

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its efforts to support the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing throughout the Middle East and Northern Africa, ACAMS will host a two-day networking and training event for its 13th Annual AML and Anti-Financial Crime Conference – MENA in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Beginning on December 5th, attendees will learn about evolving regulatory priorities and emerging financial-crime threats from high-level experts representing the Central Bank of the UAE, UAE Ministry of Economy, Central Bank of Bahrain, Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Dubai International Financial Centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and many of the region’s largest banks, FinTech firms, and consultancies.

This year’s ACAMS MENA Conference also features special keynote presentations by H.E. Judge Ahmed Said Khalil, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Egyptian Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Combating Unit (EMLCU) and Former President, Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), and H.E Talal Mohammed Al Teneiji, Director, Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation (EOCN), Counsellor to Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In addition to having the chance to network with regional subject-matter experts in the AFC space, attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions directly to the conference’s speakers amid discussions on such topics as monitoring cryptoasset activity for links to drug trafficking and terrorism, automating trade-finance controls to detect signs of trade-based money laundering, overcoming compliance hurdles to obtaining correspondent banking services, and navigating international sanctions on Russia.

“As MENA’s dynamic financial sector continues to draw wealthy clients and venture capitalists investing in the region’s rapidly growing FinTech space, it’s critical that AFC professionals are equipped to identify and report illicit activity linked to money laundering, sanctions evasion, and other financial crimes,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “That’s why we’ve designed this event to give attendees practical and timely guidance on how to best mitigate their risks, including through cross-sector collaboration.”

“The ACAMS MENA Conference provides a holistic view of the latest financial-crime challenges and compliance best practices for AFC professionals in the region, whether they’re seeking to strengthen their oversight of real estate and precious metals sales, implement artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, or stay abreast of new regulatory expectations on cryptocurrency exchanges and decentralized finance platforms,” he said.

Find out more about the ACAMS MENA Conference here.

###

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while the CGSS certification is its premier specialist qualification for sanctions professionals. ACAMS’ 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

CONTACT: Lashvinder Kaur ACAMS +44 7388 264478 lkaur@acams.org



