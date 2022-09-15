ACAMS Vegas Conference Spotlights Emerging Financial-Crime Risks with More than 150 Expert Speakers

Subject-matter experts to offer compliance guidance on Russia sanctions, crypto frauds, organized retail crime, illicit sports betting, new regulatory priorities, and more

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drawing on its more than two decades of experience in helping compliance professionals effectively fight illicit finance around the globe, ACAMS will host a 3-day training and networking event for its 21st Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Las Vegas. Beginning on October 11th, attendees of this flagship event will learn the latest anti-financial crime (AFC) guidance from senior-level subject-matter experts, including in keynote addresses by Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence at the U.S. Treasury Department, and Himamauli Das, Acting Director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Participants will also have the opportunity to pose compliance questions directly to conference speakers representing the U.S. Justice Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Reserve Board, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI), and many of the world’s largest banks, consultancies, FinTech firms, cryptocurrency exchanges, and data analytics companies.

In addition to special presentations by Bryan Smith, Cyber Criminal Section Chief at the FBI, and Gary Kalman, Executive Director of Transparency International U.S., ACAMS Las Vegas will feature panels on such pressing AFC topics as identifying the emerging typologies of crypto-fraud schemes, establishing public-private partnerships to counter cyber-terrorism financing, vetting beneficial owners to mitigate Russia sanctions risks, and developing effective anti-money laundering (AML) controls at FinTech firms.

“With geopolitical events driving global financial-crime risks, national regulatory agencies calling for greater AML compliance effectiveness, and new technological tools changing how institutions identify suspicious activity, the AFC sector is in a state of flux,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “That’s why it’s critical that compliance professionals and other stakeholders come together to share their knowledge and concerns, and find new ways to collaborate in identifying and reporting suspicious money flows.”

“Whether you’re an AFC compliance professional at a digital-payment platform, crypto company, FinTech firm, broker-dealer, casino, money remitter, or brick-and-mortar bank, ACAMS Las Vegas can offer expert advice and practical guidance on how to best safeguard your institution from criminal exploitation,” he said.

The full program of the conference can be found here.

