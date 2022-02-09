Press release

Malmö, Sweden, February 9, 2022

Acarix AB (publ) brings forward publication of interim report for fourth quarter to February 17, 2022

Acarix AB has decided to bring forward the publication of the interim report for the fourth quarter to align with the timing of the board meeting. The new date for publication is Thursday, February 17, 2022. The previously announced date was Friday, February 18, 2022.

For more information contact:

Christian Lindholm, CEO, phone +46 705 118333, Christian.lindholm@acarix.com

The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor, GlobeNewswire.

About Acarix:



Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor®System calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes and can help rule out more than one third of patients with at least 96% certainty (in a population with approx. 10% CAD prevalence). Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.





