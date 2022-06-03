Acarix AB

Press release

Malmö, Sweden, June 3, 2022

Acarix signs additional commercial agreement in US and receives rapid orders in both Mississippi and Tennessee

Acarix today announces an additional commercial partnership in the US covering the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Alabama. The new partnership with Ancillary Care Services LLC has led to rapid orders and use of the CADScor®System by regional and rural clinics to enable accessible, rapid and cost-effective rule out of coronary artery disease.

The US states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Alabama have among the highest prevalence rates for heart disease in the country. Reasons include higher rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, which are all risk factors for heart disease.

“We are quickly gaining traction on the US market and signing agreements with local commercial partners in selected regions, in parallel to building our own US sales force. As clinics are now successfully obtaining reimbursement when using and billing for the CADScor®System we see opportunities to accelerate the penetration across the country”, comments Helen Ljungdahl Round, President and CEO of Acarix.

“I’m excited to roll-out the CADScor®System in this region and thrilled about the value it brings to cardiac care. Acarix’s novel solutions for rapid and AI-based cardiac diagnostic provides just the value proposition that US healthcare needs”, comments Chris McDaniel, Managing Partner of Ancillary Care Services LLC.

“My patients often need to travel long distances to hospitals to perform various diagnostic procedures. The ability that the CADScor®System provides in terms of ruling-out unnecessary procedures with a simple non-invasive test is a significant saver in terms of time and resources. It is simply good medicine” says Nathan Kersey, PA-Cardiology at Complete Care in Savannah, TN.

For more information contact:

Helen Ljungdahl Round, CEO, phone +1 267 809 1225, email: helen.round@acarix.com

The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor, GlobeNewswire.

About Acarix:

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD). The CE approved and FDA DeNovo cleared Acarix CADScor®System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor®System calculates a patient-specific CAD-score non-invasively in less than 10 minutes and can help rule out more than one third of patients with at least 96% certainty (in a population with approx. 10% CAD prevalence). Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se) is Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

