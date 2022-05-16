U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

Update: Acasti Pharma CEO to Present at Microcap Rodeo’s Spring into Action Best Ideas Virtual Conference on May 18th

3 min read
  • ACST

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ACST) and (TSX-V:ACST), today announced that Jan D'Alvise, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Spring Into Action- Best Ideas Investor Conference, which is being held virtually May 16-20, 2022.

Ms. D'Alvise is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45560. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register for the conference here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Spring Into Action Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Acasti

Acasti is a specialty pharma company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti's novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery-all which could help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes.

Acasti's three lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA, which provide the assets with seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States, and additional intellectual property protection with over 40 granted and pending patents. Acasti's lead clinical assets target underserved orphan diseases: (i) GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull; (ii) GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray targeting Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), a progressive, neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily affects children, causing severe disability, and for which no treatment currently exists; and (iii) GTX-101, a topical spray targeting Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN), a persistent and often debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella zoster virus (shingles), which may persist for months and even years. For more information, please visit: https://www.acastipharma.com/en.

Neither NASDAQ, the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Acasti Contact:

Jan D'Alvise
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 450-686-4555
Email: info@acastipharma.comwww.acastipharma.com

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ACST@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Acasti Pharma Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701578/Update-Acasti-Pharma-CEO-to-Present-at-Microcap-Rodeos-Spring-into-Action-Best-Ideas-Virtual-Conference-on-May-18th

