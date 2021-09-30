U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

AcBel Receives ISO 26262 Functional Safety Certification from TÜV Rheinland

2 min read

TAIPEI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcBel, one of the top 10 global suppliers of power supply units (PSU), has been focusing on the development of the low-carbon economy and energy diversification through solar power, smart grids, and energy-related industries in recent years. To prepare for the coming of electric vehicles, AcBel obtained ISO 26262 certification recently, and the certificate was formally presented by James Liu, General Manager of Industrial Services & Cybersecurity at TÜV Rheinland, to Jerry Hsu, President of AcBel, symbolizing the company's accelerating pace of expansion in the electric vehicle sector.

Liu praised the introduction of the ISO 26262 functional safety management by AcBel: "The implementation of functional safety during product design and development to meet both safety and performance requirements has long been a challenge for vendors. AcBel made internal adjustments and ran into various difficulties in each phase before it finally obtained the ISO 26262 certificate. This certificate marks the starting point of their move into the automotive functional safety sector, and also paves the way for their future entry into international markets."

Established in 1981, AcBel is a supplier of reliable, customized power supplies products for IT, communications, consumer electronics, network, and industrial applications. In recent years, AcBel has focused on the steady growth of its core business through proactive improvements in product design that increase the conversion efficiency of power supplies products and help customers cut energy consumption and carbon emissions in end-user systems. It has also actively invested in new areas such as electric vehicles, energy, and power conversion products.

"TÜV Rheinland are experts in whole vehicle and automotive parts and components certification," said Davis Liu, Vice President of R&D, AcBel. "Their choice as our partner means they can help us put systems and processes into place for ensuring the functional safety of automotive power supplies in the future. We can then supply safe, high-quality products that meet the needs of international buyers."

According to TÜV Rheinland, nuclear energy, aerospace, mechanical equipment, industrial control, robotics, automobiles, and domestic appliances are all fields where functional safety has a role to play. Services cover personnel, enterprises, and products. Vendors looking to enter the functional safety field should conduct a self-assessment before progressively introducing personnel certification, process certification, and product certification into the product life cycle. Assurance of safety functionality means greater customer trust due to increased reliability and enhanced mitigation of safety hazards.

TÜV Rheinland was the first and only third-party organization to take part in the standards formulation process for automotive functional safety. It therefore boasts extensive experience in the field, as well as the ability to provide professional evaluation and recommendations. Related services include ISO 26262, ASPICE, TISAX, ISO/SAE 21434, and penetration testing. TÜV Rheinland is widely recognized and trusted in the industry due to its years of experience in the development of safety systems as well as exacting understanding of standards.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Taiwan Ltd.

