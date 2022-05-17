U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

ACC and Empsight Launch 2022 Law Department Compensation Survey

Association of Corporate Counsel
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

For the 3rd year in a row, ACC and Empsight have partnered to produce the largest and most comprehensive salary benchmarking analysis for in-house legal positions.

Washington, DC, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel, in partnership with Empsight, launched their third consecutive 2022 Law Department Compensation Survey. The Survey, which opened on May 3 and is scheduled to close on June 3, enables both individual lawyers and law departments to benchmark their compensation against relevant law departments at peer companies of similar size and scope and is published in several editions.

The self-reported edition enables individual lawyers and legal operations professionals in the U.S. to report their own compensation data in an easy to complete format that is mobile device friendly. Those that complete the Survey will be able to access the Self-Reported Survey Report free of charge when published.

The Company-sourced edition enables Law Departments and HR/Compensation to complete the Survey for their entire legal staff, including executives, lawyers, paralegals, legal operations, compliance, government relations, privacy, and administrative support.

The Survey can be taken on ACC’s website at www.acc.com/compensation. The link will direct participants to either self-report their data or to have it filled out for their entire law department.

“The high-quality data that will result from this survey will be incredibly useful during this time of remote work, the Great Resignation, inflation, and several other factors impacting employment,” said Blake Garcia, ACC’s senior director of business intelligence. “For individuals and legal departments alike, this compensation data will prove incredibly useful to gauge the value of legal skills in the employment market and benchmark compensation practices to others.”

“This compensation dataset differentiates itself from others in the market because the published editions serve the unique needs of both Law Departments and Individual Lawyers” said Jeremy Feinstein, managing director and co-founder, Empsight International. “With approximately 20,000 legal professionals represented in the data each year, it is hard to match the scope of what will be available in this report for companies and individuals alike.”

Survey Contents

The Survey collects data on base salary, short- and long-term incentives. Company demographic data is also collected to enable the presentation of important data segmentation in the resulting benchmarking report. These include company revenue, law department size, industry, legal practice area, geography, and law school class year. Other questions capture remote work eligibility, perks offered by employers, career background, job mobility, and key skills. Data is validated for matching and analyzed by compensation consulting professionals and careful attention is paid to preserving confidentiality.

Report Release

  • A self-reported edition of the aggregated results is produced that captures only the individual-sourced submissions representing companies of all revenue sizes. This edition which covers lawyers and legal operations positions is provided for free to all participants. The data is also offered in the form of single job title reports for those who have limited interest in very specific positions.

  • The company-sourced data is used to produce three aggregated reports reflecting company revenue size: small companies, mid-size companies, and large companies (company revenue is one of the key drivers of compensation). Each company report presents the full spectrum of compensation data for the complete set of job titles submitted (over 90+ titles included in the large company edition). The company reports are published in Excel and PDF formats that can easily be uploaded to HRIS/Market Pricing systems for companies to benchmark against other data sources.

  • The suite of reports will be released in late September and can be accessed through www.acc.com/compensation. In the meantime, feel free to review the 2021 highlights summary or view past reports here.

For further information or to answer any questions, please contact Dan Weber at d.weber@acc.com and visit the compensation benchmarking survey website.

About Empsight: Empsight International, LLC is a human resource consulting firm which helps employers make better decisions about their investment in people. Empsight’s compensation surveys enable Fortune 500 and large multinational corporations to benchmark their critical functional areas against other relevant peers. Our surveys are seen as definitive data reference sources in markets where such information is critical to maintaining competitiveness. The surveys cover key corporate functional areas, with an emphasis on new and emerging roles. Our survey participation tools are streamlined and designed for ease of use. We rely on input and feedback from our Survey Advisory Group comprised of industry leaders to keep our surveys competitive and on-point. Our principals and staff have significant experience in consulting on compensation, organizational and human resource issues across multiple industry sectors.

About ACC: The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is a global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. With more than 45,000 members in 85 countries employed by over 10,000 organizations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel. ® For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. 

CONTACT: Dan Weber Association of Corporate Counsel 2026961557 d.weber@acc.com


