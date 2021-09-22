U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.66
    +49.47 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,347.25
    +427.41 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.95
    +147.56 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.26
    +37.08 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.89
    +1.40 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.34 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3110
    -0.0130 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3663
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6140
    +0.3940 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,290.33
    +478.32 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.39
    +42.90 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Accedian Achieves its 3rd ISO 27001 Certification

·2 min read

Global commitment to highest security standards for securing customer data

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, today announced that all three of their research centers have achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. ISO 27001:2013 is an international standard designed to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive company and customer information.

Certification across Accedian's three development offices, in Montreal and Ottawa, Canada and in Paris, France, demonstrates Accedian's commitment to maintaining the highest standards for security. Accedian is trusted by international communications service providers, network operators, and leading enterprises around the world to help them adopt new technologies and take advantage of new business opportunities, exceeding performance and experience commitments to their end customers.

Given that Accedian's Skylight technology provides visibility to both private and public networks, assuring that all information and customer data is respected and treated properly is a priority for Accedian. New technology can sometimes introduce risk but programmatic approaches to reduce risk, like the intensive audit process required by ISO 27001, is one of the many ways that Accedian has demonstrated its commitment to respecting the highest standards for security management.

"As a provider of network and application performance monitoring and cyber threat detection solutions that may be delivered as service (SaaS), upholding the highest standards of data security is crucial to deliver the highest level of quality and confidence to our customers and partners," said Francois Marineau, Vice President of Global Sales Operations for Accedian.

"This ISO 27001 certification reflects Accedian France's strong commitment to its French customers and guarantees the reliability of our services, as well as the professionalism of our sales, customer support, HR, and R&D teams. This is an important step in our strategy for secure digital experience excellence," added Jean-François Rousseau, Vice President of EMEA Enterprise and Channel Sales.

Contact Us:

Pragya Goel, SourceCode Communications
P: (203) 554 – 5820
E: accedian@sourcecodecomms.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/accedian/r/accedian-achieves-its-3rd-iso-27001-certification,c3414250

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accedian-achieves-its-3rd-iso-27001-certification-301383054.html

SOURCE Accedian

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia G50 review: Our verdict on the brand’s £199 5G phone

    It’s an affordable way to future-proof – but does the G50 performance deliver?

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Microsoft debuts Surface Duo 2 dual-screen Android phone with larger displays and 5G

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 gets 5G, three cameras, and bigger screens, but a hefty price tag.

  • 12 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best big tech stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now. It would be an understatement to say that the technology sector is the backbone […]

  • Apple Is Aggressively Pursuing This Massive Market With the iPhone 13

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) took the wraps off the hotly anticipated iPhone 13 models on Sept. 14, bringing a host of new features and improvements to its bread-and-butter product. Last year, when the iPhone 12 was announced, India wasn't among the countries getting the first batch. Apple had launched the iPhone 12 for preorders in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and a few other markets on Oct. 16, 2020, while India was in the second tier of countries getting the device on Oct. 30.

  • The iPhone 13 Has Longer Wait Times Than the iPhone 12. What That Means for Apple Stock.

    The higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have wait times of longer than three weeks in all markets, numbers show.

  • Don't skip crypto basics: What is mining and other must-know crypto terms

    It is essential to know crypto terminology before you invest. Understand what is mining, hard fork, soft fork, smart contracts and more.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above $0.000007 As Bitcoin Rebounds

    Shiba Inu failed to settle below the support at $0.0000067 and is trying to settle above the nearest resistance level at $0.000007.

  • Qualcomm Wearable Ecosystem Accelerator Program to Help Accelerate Wearables Adoption and Reduce Product Development Times

    The future of our everyday computing devices continues to be defined by lower power consumption and higher performance, all wrapped into smaller, sleeker form factors. Qualcomm Technologies’ innova...

  • 2 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has generated significant returns for both the technology industry and its investors. Market research firm Valuates forecasts that the SaaS market, valued at $158 billion in 2020, will grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2026. Two companies that I expect will produce considerable returns for investors long-term are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Need to Revisit $43,000 or Face another Sell-off

    Following a 2nd consecutive day in the red, it’s been a bullish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $43,000 levels would signal a breakout…

  • Huge hack reveals embarrassing details of who's behind Proud Boys and other far-right websites

    Epik long has been the favorite Internet company of the far-right, providing domain services to QAnon theorists, Proud Boys and other instigators of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol - allowing them to broadcast hateful messages from behind a veil of anonymity. But that veil abruptly vanished last week when a huge breach by the hacker group Anonymous dumped into public view more than 150 gigabytes of previously private data - including user names, passwords and other identifying information

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Stop using Chinese smartphones over hidden censorship software, consumers warned

    Hundreds of thousands of British consumers are using Chinese smartphones embedded with software capable of detecting pro-democracy phrases such as “Free Tibet” and “long live Taiwan independence”, it has emerged.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • Apple’s 2021 iPad mini isn’t just living, it’s thriving

    Every few years all of the iPad mini lovers hold their breath as they wait to see whether this very specific device will keep on trucking or hit the chopping block. Well they probably needn’t worry for a while as the device just got a big modern makeover with Apple’s new iPad Pro-like design, an A15 Bionic SoC and new display tech. Professionals, including pilots, health care workers and industrial workers all use tablet devices for essential job functions -- and Apple’s iPad is essentially the only device out there with enough penetration and compatibility to be viable.

  • Adobe Falls After Upbeat Forecast Fails to Impress Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. dropped about 4% in extended trading after a strong sales outlook for the current period failed to impress investors who have pushed up the stock almost 30% this year.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Child Care Crisis Became

  • iPhone 13 review: Apple boosts the battery - but it's really the iPhone 12S

    There are two ways to judge a piece of technology. First, how well does it handle all the necessary day-to-day tasks? Second, what does it do that is brand new? In other words, does this gadget extend the boundaries of what technology can do, or merely iron out the edges?

  • Lithuania says throw away Chinese phones due to censorship concerns

    Lithuania's Defense Ministry recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities. Flagship phones sold in Europe by China's smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp have a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement", Lithuania's state-run cybersecurity body said on Tuesday. The capability in Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone software had been turned off for the "European Union region", but can be turned on remotely at any time, the Defence Ministry's National Cyber Security Centre said in the report.