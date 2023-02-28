Accedian and VMware Tighten Interoperability to Better Assure CSP Services Delivered Across Open RAN, MEC, and 5G Core

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian , a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end-user experience solutions, today announced that its cloud-native Skylight service assurance solution is now interoperable with the VMware Telco Cloud Platform. The validated integration will allow communications service providers (CSPs) to automatically onboard, catalog, and deploy containerized testing and monitoring functions more seamlessly with new 5G service deployments.

Stephen Spellicy, Vice President of Service Provider Marketing, Enablement and Business Development, VMware, said: "Service providers require deeper visibility and insight to successfully deliver advanced, performance-dependent 5G solutions to their enterprise customers. Certifying Skylight containerized assurance sensors within VMware Telco Cloud provides immediate benefits to our mutual customers looking to improve their end-users' experience and create new opportunities for monetization."

VMware Telco Cloud Platform provides a single platform on top of which CSPs can run and manage all containerized and virtualized network functions. Accedian's Skylight service assurance and performance analytics solution extracts real-time insight into service connectivity and end user experience and generates more precise performance data with microsecond granularity. This allows CSPs to help assure the most demanding SLA-backed services using modern solutions such as 5G standalone core, SD-WAN, Open RAN, Private 5G, and multi-access edge computing (MEC).

The following Accedian Skylight containerized sensor agents have been validated on VMware Telco Cloud version 2.5:

Actuate - agent providing SLA insights or measurements, measuring packet loss, delay, and jitter

Throughput - RFC 6349-compatible TCP throughput test engine

Trace - path trace agent capable of detecting topology changes in the network

Transfer - HTTP/FTP and DNS availability and performance testing agent

Richard Piasentin, Chief Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, Accedian, said: "Managing the massive multi - multi-cloud, multi-vendor, multi-domain environments - along with a diverse ecosystem of applications creates incredible complexity. Embedding orchestrated assurance deep down in the compute virtualization will allow carrier-grade services, along with end-to-end service assurance, to be delivered with the ease of configuration and consumption of the modern public cloud. This partnership with VMware truly enables our mutual customers to move as rapidly as possible when it comes to innovation - technology will never again be an inhibitor."

"The ultra-modern VMware Telco Cloud Platform and diverse set of 5G ecosystem partners they are collaborating with is exactly the environment CSPs require to capitalize on the opportunities that the velocity and agility enabled by 5G bring. VMware's zero-touch certification process is a testament to the ease-of-use of VMware Telco Cloud," Piasentin added.

