U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.75
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,092.00
    +220.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,396.75
    -49.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.40
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    +0.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.80
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0049
    -0.0038 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.61
    -0.85 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5230
    +0.1630 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,608.54
    -48.69 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.01
    +12.43 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.10
    +10.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Accel backs startup offering 'Amazon-grade' commerce engine to online sellers around the world

Jagmeet Singh
·3 min read

Accel has backed a startup named Mason based in India and the U.S. that has built a commerce engine for sellers around the world to help them sell products online without paying the exorbitant 'Amazon tax.'

The California-based startup, which has its R&D headquarters in Bengaluru, is claimed to allow sellers to have their D2C storefront ready with a 50% uplift in their margins from day one. It offers a no-code, plug-and-play solution to let sellers offer products online without requiring a large engineering team.

Founded by Barada Sahu and Kausambi Manjita in 2020, Mason claims to have more than 1,000 customers and powers over 8,000 brands worldwide. While North America has been one of the strongest markets for the startup, it also serves clients in Singapore, Southeast Asia, Japan and India.

"People are stuck with having forced to sell on Amazon. Ideally, as a brand, you want your own presence, but you're unable to do that because it's very hard. It almost feels like a technology problem," Manjita said in an interview with TechCrunch.

Mason product dashboard
Mason product dashboard

Mason's product dashboard

Sahu and Manjita decided to build their offering for online stores while working at Walmart-owned Myntra. While developing a custom engine at the fashion e-commerce company, the duo realized the need for bespoke store engines to run online stores selling various products successfully. That brought Mason to its reality.

Manjita is heading Mason's product and customer experience, while Sahu looks after its revenues and growth.

The startup is aimed at small and medium businesses that already sell products online but are looking to upgrade their stores. Although Amazon can help in such cases, Sahu and Manjita say the commission charged by the e-commerce giant restricts entrepreneurs’ earnings.

Manson charges 1% of its customers' total sales to offer its platform. But it is significantly less than the 30% charge Amazon puts on every sale through its platform, Sahu said.

By switching to Mason, Manjita said that a store improves average order value by 23% in 30 days and improves its session time by 17% and sell-through by 35% in 60 days.

In addition to its flagship commerce engine, Mason offers a Shopify plugin called ModeMagic. It is designed for brands getting started and basically deep diving into the Shopify ecosystem, Sahu said.

By offering its standalone platform and Shopify plugin, the startup essentially wants to cater to both types of entrepreneurs and businesses — the ones that are not relying on a particular platform and the others that use Shopify as their backend.

Mason has raised a total of $7.5 million in a seed round led by Accel and Ideaspring Capital, with participation from Lightspeed India Partners as well as Mana VC, Gaingels, Core91 and VH Capital.

"In order to build a truly scalable outcome, the team is on the journey to create a self-serve platform wherein e-commerce brand owners could use it to create, communicate and grow," said Subrata Mitra, Partner at Accel, in a prepared statement.

Manjita said that Mason will utilize the fresh funding to set up its marketing, sales, customer success and partnerships teams — to bring the product to more and more customers. The startup also plans to create better and more content for entrepreneurs to help them learn about solving challenges in their e-commerce journey.

Mason currently has around 40 people in its team, including close to 30 working toward product technology and design operations. A large part of its workforce is based out of Bengaluru, though it has its early go-to-market teams in Toronto and advisors in San Diego and New York. It is also setting up its customer success, early marketing and growth and partnerships teams in North America.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Manager Of Top Fund: We're In A Recession Right Now

    The top manager of a top mutual fund, says we're already in a recession. And by the way, here's how Auer has steered his fund to a 13% gain this year.

  • UK government denies fresh delay to Online Safety Bill will derail it

    The UK government has denied a fresh parliamentary delay to the Online Safety Bill will delay the legislation's passage. The legislation is a core plank of the government's 2019 manifesto promise to make the UK the safest place in the world to go online, introducing a regime ministers want to will drive a new era of accountability over the content that online platforms make available. PoliticsHome spotted the change to the House of Commons schedule last night, reporting that the bill had been dropped from the Commons business for the second time in four months -- despite a recent pledge by secretary of state for digital, Michelle Donelan, that it would return in the autumn.

  • Honeywell Earnings Reveal Its Managing Well Through This Economy

    Honeywell International third-quarter numbers looked solid. What’s more, the company raised full-year earnings guidance. Shares were rising as investors mull what’s next for the stock amid economic headwinds.

  • Oil aims for 3-day winning streak

    Oil was attempting to build on gains from the previous session that came after government data showed a large jump in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Meta’s Disappointing Earnings Lead to Analyst Downgrades. The Stock is Plunging.

    Meta said its 2023 expenses could amount to more than $100 billion, higher than investors had expected.

  • Egypt Devalues Pound And Clinches $3 Billion IMF Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt secured a $3 billion loan with the International Monetary Fund after devaluing its currency as it seeks to shore up an economy battered by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe North African nation, which h

  • Southwest Airlines stock jumps after Q3 profit beat, load factor tops pre-pandemic levels

    Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. jumped 2.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported third-quarter profit beat expectations and load factor that exceeded pre-pandemic levels, as leisure travel demand remained strong and business travel trends improved. Net income fell to $277 million, or 44 cents a share, from $446 million, or 73 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 41 cents. Revenue rose 32.9% to $6.22 billion, the same as

  • Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineMusk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on trac

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Altria to Take on Juul, Philip Morris in Smoke-Free Tobacco

    Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. said it is forming a partnership with Japan Tobacco Group to develop and sell heated tobacco devices in the U.S. and abroad. The move pits Altria against its former strategic partners, Philip Morris International and Juul Labs Inc., in the race to dominate the market for smoke-free tobacco products. It also gives Altria access to markets outside the U.S. Altria’s sales have been limited to the U.S. since it split from Philip Morris in 2008.

  • McDonald's earnings beat estimates, boosted by higher menu prices

    McDonald's posted its third quarter 2022 earnings results Thursday before market open.

  • Elon Musk set to address Twitter employees on Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live look at Elon Musk's reported trips to Twitter headquarters ahead of his employee address this Friday.

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Millions of working Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck — and running out of cash as another recession looms

    Inflation is taking its toll on people’s emergency funds. The share of workers who say they are living paycheck-to-paycheck has surged among middle- to high-income earners — 63% and 49%, respectively — up from 57% and 38%, respectively, a year ago, according to a survey of almost 4,000 workers released this week by online loan specialist LendingTree. Overall, 65% percent of employed consumers were living paycheck-to-paycheck in September 2022 — up from 60% a year ago.

  • Facebook and Google grew into tech titans by ignoring Wall Street. Now it could lead to their downfall

    In the thick of a slowdown in ad spending and with a potential recession looming, Wall Street is sending obvious signals that Google and Facebook need to tighten their belts. And it is time for executives to listen.

  • GE to cut 20% of staff in onshore wind, plans 'restructuring' in health care

    General Electric Co. is currently in the process of splitting up into three separate companies and vacating its Fort Point HQ.

  • Americans Say They Need $1.2 Million to Retire. Most Aren’t Saving Enough.

    A million dollars in retirement savings isn’t going to cut it anymore for a comfortable retirement. Americans are revising their savings goals upward, according to a new survey.

  • Tesla’s Lithium Supply Talks Collapse With Australian Miner Core

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s efforts to agree a lithium supply pact with Australian miner Core Lithium Ltd. fell through after months of negotiations against a backdrop of rocketing prices.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineA deadline for concluding the terms of a four-year

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth slashed by $10bn as Meta profits halve

    Mark Zuckerberg has seen $10bn slashed from his net worth as shares in Facebook-owner Meta plunged amid mounting scepticism over its “Metaverse” ambitions.