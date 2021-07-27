U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.15
    -25.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,026.72
    -117.59 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,630.80
    -209.91 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.96
    -31.96 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.00
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.80
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.59 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2410
    -0.0350 (-2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9370
    -0.4380 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,312.41
    +19.74 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.17
    +31.94 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,000.69
    -24.74 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Accel doubles down on 1Password, which just raised $100M more at a $2B valuation

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Toronto-based 1Password is one of those rare companies that is a) profitable and b) transparent enough to share financials.

And today, the company announced that it raised $100 million in a Series B round of funding that doubles the company’s valuation to $2 billion.

You may recall that the previously bootstrapped 1Password only raised its first round of external capital in 2019 – a $200 million Series A led by Accel that represented the venture firm’s largest single investment in its 35-year history. At the time, 1Password was hardly a startup, having been founded in 2005.

Accel also led its latest round, which notably included participation from Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures, Kim Jackson's Skip Capital and a slew of tech executives including Tobias Lütke, CEO of Shopify; Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify; Stewart Butterfield, co-founder and CEO of Slack; Anthony Caselena, founder and CEO of Squarespace; Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, co-CEOs of Atlassian; and Kevin Hartz, co-founder and chairman of Eventbrite, among others.

Profitable since day one, 1Password recently crossed the $120 million in ARR (annual recurring revenue) mark, according to CEO Jeff Shiner. Over 90,000 businesses use its SaaS platform, including a number of big names such as Under Armour, Shopify, the PGA, IBM, GitLab, Slack and PagerDuty. That’s up from 50,000 customers at the time of its November 2019 raise.

Founding couples Dave and Sara Teare and Roustem and Natalia Karimov came up with the idea for 1Password while they were growing another company that built websites and realized the struggle of keeping up with passwords.

It started out focused on consumers only. Over time, it evolved and began offering its password management services to businesses. This move took an already successful company to another level.

It also caught the attention of Accel, which has a history of investing in bootstrapped and profitable businesses. In both its Series A and B rounds, the venture firm approached the company about investing.

In its first funding in 7 years, profitable fintech Lower raises $100M Series A led by Accel

Accel partner Arun Mathew, who drove his firm’s investment in 1Password in both rounds, noted that “1Password has a very unique company profile. To see a company riding all these market tailwinds with fundamentals and metrics like this is really, really unusual. Our hope is this [latest round] allows the entire company to be even more aggressive about winning this market.”

Since its last raise, 1Password has continued to evolve -- a testament to its self-proclaimed intent to never sit on its laurels, said Shiner. For one thing, it has increased its headcount from 174 employees to about 475 today, including the formation of a go-to-market team, which the company never really had before.

And in the past few months, 1Password has expanded its business offerings, launching Secrets Automation in April and more recently, 1Password Events, an enterprise offering aimed at protecting “critical” business information. It has also launched a Linux Desktop Application and integrations with Slack and Rippling.

Image Credits: 1Password

Secrets Automation, Shiner said, allows 1Password to protect a business’ infrastructure secrets “machine to machine.”

“Password management is usually human to machine, so it’s a huge win for us and expands what we do into the broader infrastructure,” he added. It was able to launch Secrets Automation with the help of the acquisition of a Dutch company, SecretHub.

The company is planning to use some of its new capital for further acquisitions as the number of startups in the cybersecurity space continues to grow.

“Having a stronger balance sheet only helps the company take calculated risks and be opportunistic about potential M&A or investing even more aggressively where we see opportunity,” Accel’s Mathew said. “For almost 16 years, this company has been one of the best-kept secrets, no pun intended, for businesses and consumers alike.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting work-from-home shift only led to more demand for 1Password’s offering. In fact, with each business account, 1Password is giving each employee a free family account to use at home.

“As work and home have mixed, it’s been a huge benefit for users,” Shiner said.

That line-blurring is one of the reasons that Accel sees even more potential in 1Password. The firm has 24 active security investments across its portfolio, according to Accel partner Ethan Choi.

“This doubling down [on 1Password] signifies our belief that this is one of the most important areas of security today," Choi said. "CIOs and CISOs want their employees to be productive and get into the applications they need to, but they also need them to be secure.”

For its part, 1Password believes that despite being around for 16 years, it’s only “just scratching the surface,” according to Shiner.

“I think that’s what gets us excited, is just this incredible opportunity that we see in front of us,” he said. “We need to keep moving forward, with urgency.”

Gaining the insight of so many experienced tech execs was also a factor in raising more capital, Shiner said.

“We already had a great relationship with Accel, but being able to bring in those additional folks and the experience they bring along with them is tremendously valuable,” he added.

Canada’s startup market booms alongside hot global VC investment

Recommended Stories

  • Intel will build chips for Qualcomm as part of its ambitious foundry plans

    As part of its ambitious foundry plans, Intel said it will build chips for Qualcomm and Amazon.

  • Tilray CEO breaks down the future of the cannabis industry

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon talks with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman on the integration of Tilray and Aphria thus far, and his vision for the company and cannabis industry heading into a post-pandemic world.&nbsp;

  • Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts

    It shows about the worst medium-term forecasts on record for pretty much all the assets most of us own in our retirement accounts. If they happen, they’ll mean your SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 Trust (VOO) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) lose about half their value, in inflation-adjusted terms, by 2028.

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

    Sales for these companies are expected to increase between 270% and 1,100% over the next four or five years.

  • Tesla Earnings Crush Expectations: 5 Must-See Takeaways

    After the bell on Monday, electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported some spectacular results. Revenue nearly doubled year over year as net income soared. "In the second quarter of 2021, we broke new and notable records," said Tesla in the company's second-quarter update.

  • 200 Million More Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock

    Second, Pfizer offers an attractive dividend that currently yields north of 3.7%. If you need more than just a relatively low valuation and a fantastic dividend, there are now 200 million more reasons to buy Pfizer stock. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced last week that the U.S. government has bought an additional 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Lucid Motors CEO market debut, retail investors, and what's next for EVs

    Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson on today's big market debut, and what's next the EV maker.&nbsp;

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid China Crackdowns

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Tesla posts record quarter — here’s why it still has more room to grow

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman speak with Deutsche Bank Lead Tech and Auto Technology Analyst, Emmanuel Rosner, about Tesla’s latest quarter and growth outlook.

  • Logitech Trounces Quarterly Views On Brisk Webcam, Gaming Device Sales

    Logitech International, a maker of PC and mobile device peripherals, trounced analyst estimates for its fiscal first quarter.

  • Why Verizon Is a Must-Own Dividend Stock

    After spending $45.5 billion on available spectrum in 2020, there may be a concern that Verizon has taken on too much debt and bet too much on 5G wireless with too little return on the horizon. If Verizon stock is going to break out of its malaise, the company is going to have to show it can add connections at a faster pace, increase revenue growth, and report higher profits that could be used to pay dividends or reduce debt. Verizon recently reported second-quarter financial results, and there was a lot for investors to like.

  • Former NYSE trader on the rise of meme stocks

    Keith Bliss, president of Capital2Market, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss retail investors' recent leap into the stock market and whether meme stocks will continue to draw attention.&nbsp;

  • Drone Delivery Canada Issued Canadian Transportation Agency Licence

    Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that it has become the first publicly traded drone delivery company to be granted a domestic cargo licence under the Canada Transportation Act ("CTA") and Air Transport Regulations (Canada). This licence, normally issued to airlines that provide passenger or cargo services, is a critical step to the continued expansion and scaling of DDC operations.

  • 10 Best Bank Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best bank dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the banking and financials sector, you can go directly to the 5 Best Bank Dividend Stocks. According to the Wall Street Journal, as of May 2021 investors have begun going on a […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, falling from records before Big Tech earnings

    Stocks declined Tuesday on the heels of another record-setting session, with investors looking ahead to the start of earnings results from mega-cap technology companies on Tuesday. Concerns over the spread of the Delta variant and a regulatory crackdown in China also lingered.

  • Why Moderna Stock Slipped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) slipped 3.7% on Monday as of the market close. The decline appeared to be related to a report in The New York Times that said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that COVID-19 vaccine makers expand their clinical trials for children between the ages of five to 11 before seeking emergency use authorization (EUA).

  • Why Aon Stock Just Popped 9%

    Shares of insurance broker Aon (NYSE: AON) took off like a rocket Monday, rising about 9% in 2:20 p.m. EDT trading, while its former merger partner Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) saw its stock fall 8.8%. It's been more than a year since Aon and Willis Towers first announced their plans to merge.

  • Chinese Education Stocks in U.S. Rebound After Sharp Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in Chinese education stocks listed in the U.S. started to show signs of a reprieve on Tuesday after a sharp two-day selloff wiped out billions in market value from the companies.Shares of TAL Education Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group -- down nearly $20 billion in value in the past two trading sessions -- each gained more than 10% in early trading. Other companies, including Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., Gaotu Techedu Inc. and China Online Educatio

  • 10 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most-shorted stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is paying attention to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of well over 10.7 million and growing, rose to […]

  • Pinterest Q2 Earnings: Can It Meet High Expectations?

    Image-based social media app maker Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) experienced a surge in new customers and increasing engagement from existing customers at the onset of the pandemic. As economies are reopening, advertisers are ramping up spending again, and Pinterest expects to reap the rewards. Management guided investors to look for robust revenue growth from the social media app.