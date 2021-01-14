U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,808.00
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,046.00
    +87.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,969.50
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,120.50
    +9.80 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.60
    -0.31 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.10
    -14.80 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2127
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1000
    +0.0120 (+1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    22.30
    -1.03 (-4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.0480
    +0.2060 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,639.70
    +246.11 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    730.90
    +94.10 (+14.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,775.92
    +30.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,698.26
    +241.67 (+0.85%)
     
JUST IN:

New jobless claims spike: 965,000 Americans filed new claims for week ended Jan. 9

789,000 was expected

Accel Partners heads down to Georgia to invest in DecisionLink, leading an $18.5 million round

Jonathan Shieber
·2 min read
A lightbulb surrounded by white hands offering dollar bills

DecisionLink, an Atlanta-based company that provides software for cost-benefit analyses of business services from a customer's perspective, has managed to woo one of Silicon Valley's top venture firms to invest in its latest $18.5 million round of funding.

Accel Partners has a long-standing reputation as one of the Bay Area's premier investment firms, and it's leading DecisionLink's latest round. Their investment comes on the heels of billion dollar valuations for Atlanta companies like Calendly, Greenlight Financial Technologies, OneTrust, and the $800 million acquisition of Kabbage.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Other investors in the round included George Kurtz, the president and chief executive of CrowdStrike, and George Roberts, a partner at OpenView Venture Partners and the former executive vice president of North American sales at Oracle.

“Value Management [sic] as a practice is now a C-suite priority and increasingly considered an enterprise-critical function alongside software systems like CRM, marketing automation, and project management,” said Sameer Gandhi, Partner, Accel, in a statement. “In 2019, we invested in a SAFE round in DecisionLink because we believed in the market opportunity for scalable [value management]. Now, we have been so impressed by DecisionLink’s execution and its ability to drive this transformation on behalf of customers, that we are excited to lead its Series A round.”

Businesses are constantly looking for ways to benchmark themselves against their competitors or find new ways to better service them. Most of these strategies don't take off, or are variations on a theme, but value management seems to have legs -- especially given the accessibility of all kinds of benchmarking data points that are publicly available.

Accel-backed portfolio companies like CrowdStrike, PagerDuty, and DocuSign are using the service and so are companies like ServiceNow, Marketo, NCR, and VMWare.

These are big names in enterprise software, and the signal that their adoption of DecisionLink's software provided must have played a role in Accel's decision to invest.

Latest Stories

  • Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

    The ESG mega-trend sent trillions of dollars pouring in last year. But the real boom could be set to take off beginning January 20th

  • 8 Top Stocks Will Soar Again In 2021, Analysts Say

    Now's when many investors lament the top stocks they didn't own. But you have a second shot at some if analysts are right.

  • Trump Impeachment, Biden's $2 Trillion Plan, Alibaba, Delta - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

    President-elect Joe Biden reportedly could unveil a Covid-19 relief package of about $2 trillion; President Trump is impeached a second time; U.S. investors can still buy shares of Alibaba and Baidu.

  • I took care of my late mother for 8 years. Am I obliged to tell my sisters she made me co-owner of a substantial bank account?

    This daughter writes: ‘My conscience is getting the better of me, and I would like to be transparent about being the joint owner of this savings account.’

  • Aphria's stock surges after reporting surprise profit, revenue that rose above expectations

    The U.S.-listed shares of Aphria Inc. surged 3.7% in premarket trading Thursday, toward a 21-month high, after the Canada-based cannabis company reported a surprise fiscal second-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above forecasts, citing strength in its global cannabis and consumer packaged goods businesses. The net loss for the quarter to Nov. 30 widened to C$122.0 million ($96.3 million), or 42 cents a share, from C$8.2 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, the company swung to EPS of 1 cent from a loss of 19 cents, beating the FactSet consensus for a per-share loss of 3 cents. Revenue rose 33% to C$160.5 million ($126.6 million), above the FactSet consensus of C$153.9 million. Adult-use cannabis revenue rose 149% to C$72.1 million. The average selling price of adult-use cannabis rose to C$4.29 per gram from C$4.15 per gram in the previous quarter, while the average retail selling price of medical cannabis fell to C$6.96 per gram from C$7.38 per gram. Aphria agreed in December to a merger with Tilray Inc. . The stock, which closed Wednesday at the highest price since April 2019, has soared 70.1% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has climbed 60.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 9.2%.

  • Delta, Virgin Galactic, Plug Power - Thursday's Premarket Movers

    Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Delta Air Lines, Johnson & Johnson, BlackRock, Plug Power and Virgin Galactic.

  • Delta posts steep quarterly, annual earnings loss; COVID-19 caps 'toughest year' in company history

    Delta Air Lines capped a rough 2020 with staggering losses in the fourth quarter.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What IBD Charts Show

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Posts Mixed Q4 Results But Its Outlook Tops Views

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's leading chip foundry, on Thursday delivered mixed results for the fourth quarter. However, it guided higher for sales in the current quarter.

  • Plug Power stock set to snap long win streak after J.P. Morgan says it is 'fully valued'

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. dropped 6.0% in premarket trading Thursday, putting them in danger of snapping a seven-day win streak, after J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster initiated a price target at a 14% discount. Coster started coverage of Plug Power at neutral with a price target of $60, after the stock closed Wednesday at $69.50, the highest close since October 2005. Coster said Plug Power is a "first- and fast-mover in the hydrogen fuel cell space with proven technology to pursue a massive market opportunity," and could grow sales to more than $1.2 billion by 2024. "This is our top pick in the hydrogen space, but [the stock is] fully-valued in our view," Coster wrote. The stock has more than doubled (up 116.0%) amid a seven-session win streak through Wednesday, which was the longest win streak since November 2019. The stock has skyrocketed four-fold (up 301.7%) over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.2% the past three months.

  • J.P. Morgan Predicts 30%-Plus Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Basic physics, and the evidence of our own eyes, tells us that what goes up must come down. But the NASDAQ is over 13,000, and the S&P 500 is over 3,800, and some market watchers are starting to wonder where the ceiling is. Banking giant JPMorgan investigates that question, seeking to find out just how much room the bulls have left to run in the current market conditions.Looking back to the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and the financial crisis of 2008, the bank’s global markets strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou notes that, among stocks, bonds, and cash, the average equity holding has been 42.3%. He points out that this ‘neutral’ level was breach in November, and equity allocations now are nearer 43.8%.This increase from the average would imply that there may not be much room for stocks to keep going up – except that the post-Lehman equity allocation high, reached in January 2018, was 47.6%. To state the obvious, we’re not there yet. Panigirtzoglou sees the ongoing expansion of the M2 monetary base fueling the stock boom, and insulating it from changes in the bond markets.Against this backdrop, JPMorgan analysts are pounding the table on two stocks in particular, noting that each could surge over 30% in the year ahead. We ran the the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. ContextLogic (WISH)We will start with ContextLogic, the parent company of Wish.com. This e-commerce marketplace has become known for its social media ads, both for their ubiquitous presence and their entertainment value. Wish has a knack for drawing traffic and customers – it has become the third-largest online retail site it the US, with over 100 million monthly visitors and more than 150 million items listed for sale. The company’s revenue exceeds $2 billion annually.The company's growth is being driven by several factors: the high monthly traffic, the large – and largely untapped – e-commerce customer base of low-income households looking for budget goods, and worldwide network of more than 500 million merchants.WISH ran up a great deal of hype in December, when it held its IPO – and saw the price drop nearly 17% in the first trading day. The offering was priced at $24 per share, but the stock closed its first day trading at $20.05. Even so, the company still raised $1.1 billion in its first day on the market, and currently boasts a market cap of $14.5 billion.Covering the stock for JPM, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth wrote: "We believe Wish has significant growth potential with current penetration of ~3% of the global target market estimated at 1B+ households, and less than 1% share of the overall $2.1T global mobile commerce market. Wish utilizes data science to drive all aspects of its business from user acquisition to pricing to logistics, which helps the company stay nimble and should drive greater global scale over time. We expect Wish to deliver more consistent 20s%+ growth over the next couple years…”To this end, Anmuth rates WISH an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $30 price target implies a 43% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Anmuth’s track record, click here)Wall Street is quite positive on this 'Moderate Buy' stock: WISH has received 8 'buy' and 4 'hold' ratings in the last three months. Running the numbers across the Street, the 12-month average price target lands at $26, representing about 24% upside potential. (See WISH stock analysis on TipRanks)Passage Bio (PASG)The second JPM pick we’re looking at is Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company. Passage is focused on developing treatments for rare, life-threatening, monogenic central nervous system disorders, using an adeno-associated virus delivery system. Monogenic disorders are caused by a mutation or defect in a single gene; the adeno-associated virus system is tailored to deliver a corrected gene directly into affected cells.The company currently has three main drug candidates under development: PBGM01, a treatment for GM1 gangliosidosis; PBFT02, to treat frontotemporal dementia; and PBKR03 as a treatment for Krabbe disease. All three are in the IND-enabling phase of the development cycle, and the company announced earlier this month that PBGM01 has received FDA approval to advance to Phase 1/2 trial. PBFT02 and PBKR03 are both scheduled to initiate Phase 1/2 later in 1H20. The upbeat outlook for Passage’s research program underlies the JPM stance on the stock. 5-star analyst Anupam Rama has upgraded his firm’s rating from Neutral to Overweight and set a price target of $35, indicating a potential ~34% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here)Backing his upgrade, Rama notes the FDA clearance on PBGM01 and writes, “[We] expect focus to return to the upcoming GM1 data mid-year, which will represent the key initial clinical catalyst for the company. Based on known pre-clinical data, we would look for the initial PBGM01 GM1 data to not only de-risk the program itself but also the company’s broader platform.”The analyst consensus on PASG is not unanimous, but almost. The Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 3 Buys against a single Hold. Shares sell for $26.25, and the average price target of $32.83 indicates an upside of ~25%. (See PASG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Households are plundering 401(k)s to survive the COVID-19 crisis

    Large numbers of American households were forced to plunder their retirement accounts to make ends meet during the last year, even as the federal government plunged trillions of extra taxpayers’ dollars into the economy to keep it afloat. Oh, and the median retirement savings among these upper middle class savers was $189,000—about enough to generate a lifetime annuity income for a 65-year-old couple of $760 a month.

  • Alibaba Launches Electric Sedan In Partnership With China's Largest Automaker: What You Need To Know

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) launched an electric sedan with state-owned SAIC Motor, China's largest car company, Nikkei Asia reported Thursday (Hong Kong Time).What Happened: The vehicle, capable of wireless charging, was launched under a new brand -- IM. The acronym stands for "intelligence in motion," according to Nikkei Asia.The car was jointly developed by Alibaba, SAIC, and Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development, the investment arm of Shanghai's local government.The sedan is powered by a new solid-state battery from Contemporary Amperex Technology, which also supplies Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). It also uses chips made by Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), as per Nikkei Asia.IM will reportedly begin taking orders for the vehicle in April at the annual Shanghai auto show. A second SUV vehicle may be delivered to customers in 2022.Alibaba shares were up 4.29% in Hong Kong at press-time. Why It Matters: Sales of new-energy vehicles in China have grown 11% to 1.36 million units in 2020, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, noted Nikkei Asia. UBS auto analyst Paul Gong projected double-digit growth in overall sales with numbers exceeding the 2019 level to 25.77 million vehicles, as per Nikkei Asia.The Jack Ma-founded company is not the only firm announcing an EV foray. Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) better known as Foxconn is teaming up with Chinese EV startup Byton to produce its first vehicle -- the M-Byte -- by the first quarter of 2022.Meanwhile, Foxconn has also signed a cooperative agreement with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYF) to set up a joint venture to provide OEM production and consulting services to global automakers.This month, China's search engine giant Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) said it would form an EV company and build a strategic partnership with Geely -- centered on EVs.Price Action: Alibaba shares closed 4.3% higher at $235.30 on Wednesday and rose almost 0.4% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * China Silences Domestic Media On Alibaba Probe: FT * Alibaba Suffers Fresh Setback As Trump Bans Transactions With Alipay(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The housing market tells the whole story: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

  • Wells Fargo CEO to unveil cost-cutting plan

    Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charlie Scharf will give investors more details on his long-awaited turnaround plan for the scandal-plagued bank this week. Wells Fargo shares have jumped 45% since Scharf teased a strategic update in October, outperforming JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp. Wells Fargo management has promised transformation since its 2016 fraudulent account scandal with little to show for the effort, but it feels different now, Raymond James analyst David Long said.

  • Virgin Galactic Soars After ARK Investment Files for Space ETF

    Virgin Galactic surges after Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management files to launch a space exploration exchange-traded fund.

  • Tesla Leads 10 Top-Selling EVs In China But New Rival Surprises

    Tesla's Model 3 was the most sold EV in China last year, but BYD's Han made the list less than six months after launching.

  • Chesapeake Energy to emerge from bankruptcy court as a $5.13 billion enterprise

    U.S. oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan was approved by a U.S. judge on Wednesday, giving lenders control of the firm and ending a contentious trial. Once the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, Chesapeake filed for court protection last June, reeling from overspending on assets and from a sudden decline in demand and prices spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. Creditors who opposed the plan claimed Chesapeake was bankrupt long before it sought court protection and harshly criticized terms that gave backers including mutual fund giant Franklin Advisers Inc. heady returns.

  • 3 Utilities Stocks Ready to Power Ahead

    Predictable earnings and high paying dividends may provide a spark for utility stocks in these uncertain times. Here are three industry bellwethers to consider trading.

  • Why Cramer Sees Intel Shakeup As A Buy Opportunity In Rival Chipmaker

    The change of leadership at Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) presents an opportunity to purchase shares of rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), according to CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer.What Happened: Intel shares rallied nearly 7% Wednesday after the company said it would replace CEO Robert Swan with VMware, Inc's (NYSE: VMW) current chief executive Pat Gelsinger in February. On the same day, AMD shares fell almost 4%.Cramer theorized on "Mad Money" that the change at Intel's helm presents an opportunity to buy the rival's stocks."As much as Intel needs a change, what matters here is that you're now getting a chance to buy Intel's more agile rival, AMD, down more than three bucks, for something that might not even happen: a turn at Intel within the next three years," said the analyst."I'd much rather buy the stock of a company that's beating Intel to a pulp, AMD," Cramer advocated.Why It Matters: Intel is opting to change the hands at the steering when it has lost ground to rivals like AMD, and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), and lost customers like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).Cramer said that while Gelsinger -- also an Intel veteran -- did a good job at VMware, Intel needs someone "new, young, hungry who can shake up the culture, if not blow it up entirely."The former hedge fund manager praised the leadership of AMD CEO Lisa Su and acknowledged that the company under her had gone from "always second fiddle to Intel" to "being the one that makes better chips."Price Action: Intel shares closed 6.97% higher at $56.95 on Wednesday. On the same day, AMD shares closed 3.75% lower and gained 0.46% in the after-hours session.Related Link: Why The Best Outcome For Intel Shareholders Is To Break Up The ChipmakerPhoto courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why This Ethereum Alternative Is Grabbing Eyes Amid Crypto Markets Carnage(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.