U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.92
    -36.54 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,928.39
    -462.33 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,492.04
    -20.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.03
    -7.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.98
    +0.15 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.30
    +35.40 (+2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.55 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0240 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3463
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3480
    -0.6110 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,967.21
    +1,448.24 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.51
    -14.94 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Accel, Tiger and Stripe's COO back Mexico City-based Higo as it raises $23M for its B2B payments platform

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Just six months after raising $3.3 million in seed funding, Mexico City-based Higo announced today it has raised $23 million in a Series A round led by Accel.

Tiger Global Management also participated in the financing, along with existing backers Haystack, Homebrew, Audacious, Susa Ventures and J Ventures. A number of angel investors also put money in the round, including Stripe COO Claire Hughes-Johnson and Cristina Cordova, former head of partnerships at Stripe.

Put simply, Higo is out to transform B2B payments for SMBs (small and medium-sized businesses) in Latin America, starting with its home country.

Rodolfo Corcuera, Juan José Fernández and Daniel Tamayo founded the company in January 2020, recognizing that the process of paying vendors for business owners is largely “manual and cumbersome.”

“In Mexico, small businesses mostly handle payables with nothing more than spreadsheets and email and legacy bank accounts,” CEO Corcuera said.

Why global investors are flocking to back Latin American startups

The trio formed Higo to automate processes and provide visibility into cash flow, particularly for small businesses. “Informal” businesses make up about 23% of Mexico’s GDP, according to data from INEGI, the government’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography. Higo launched its SaaS platform last November with the goal of “building the simplest way for businesses in Latin America to pay, collect and finance invoices.”

Today, the company says it has grown “over 20x,” to thousands of companies paying and getting paid with its platform compared to just a handful at the beginning of 2021. Also, since its last funding round, the company has launched a financing product to help companies increase liquidity through AP (accounts payable) extension.

“We provide on-demand financing in case payments are late, making cash flow concerns a thing of the past,” Corcuera said.

The exec, who started two other Mexican startups in the past -- Aliada and Tandem -- likens Higo’s business to that of Venmo, but for businesses.

“Higo is the first B2B payments platform that automatically populates all invoices from a customer's vendors -- and provides a single ledger where users can approve, pay and finance these invoices without ever leaving our platform,” he said. “Think of us a bit like Venmo for B2B, with the added ability to fully finance payments you need to make or receive, with one click.”

Image Credits: Higo

Higo began 2021 with five employees and now has 31, with the goal of having a staff of 60 by year’s end. It plans to use its new capital primarily for hiring across all teams.

“In Mexico, companies don’t get paid on time,” Corcuera said. “Even large companies struggle to meet deadlines, so we are helping companies get paid faster.” The startup has enterprise clients such as logistics provider 99minutos.com and e-commerce giant Jokr, as well as small companies like vinoschidos.mx, an online wine boutique.

For now, Higo remains committed to working in its home country, where Corcuera estimates there are 4.2 million SMEs, which employ 70% of the population.

Accel’s Amit Kumar notes that the Palo Alto-based firm has been “very active” investing in LatAm, and that Higo represents its largest Series A investment in the region. Accel, he said, increasingly believes there is significant opportunity in Latin America “to build the next generation of fintech rails.”

His firm, he said, was struck not just by Higo’s “laser focus” on B2B payments and its potential to accelerate the local SMB ecosystem, but also by its belief that the co-founding team is “building one of the best early-stage teams” that it’s seen globally.

In particular, Kumar thinks that Higo’s focus on invoices is the right one for LatAm, since that is where the vast majority of inter-company commerce is conducted.

“The growth velocity in terms of deposits, transactions and vendors onboarded all indicate they’ve solved a really important problem for a large swath of businesses and will accelerate this entire ecosystem,” he said.

Homebrew backs Higo’s effort to become the ‘Venmo for B2B payments’ in LatAm

Recommended Stories

  • Power Shortage Leads to Blackout in China's Liaoning Province

    A power shortage in China’s northeast led to a widespread blackout across the city of Shenyang on September 23.High coal prices and a shortage of electricity had forced companies in many places across the country to restrict or suspend production, local media reported.Liaoning province had issued “Orderly Electricity Management Measures” in response to the power crunch since September 10, according to Liaoning Daily.Further power shortages in the region had been reported, with a severe power outage warning issued by local authorities in Liaoning province on September 28, according to Liaoning Daily. Credit: Miaowu666666 via Storyful

  • Rivian R1T Camp Kitchen: Check out the final version of the electric pickup's outdoor cooking station

    In 2019, Rivian showed up at the Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona with a prototype of what is now known as the Camp Kitchen. Now, with production ready 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks coming off the assembly line, the final version of the kitchen is ready for prime time. The automaker has made a number of changes to the kitchen since it first debuted, including the addition of two supporting actors: a foundational shuttle system that the kitchen attaches to and a dishware set from Snow Peak.

  • China asks Russia to boost electricity supplies amid widespread blackouts

    China has asked Russia to boost its electricity supply as the world’s most populous country grapples with power cuts that have left millions of people in the dark.

  • Watchdog faults FBI for 'widespread' errors handling surveillance warrants

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog on Thursday said he had uncovered "widespread non-compliance" with the FBI's domestic surveillance program, dealing the bureau another setback and raising questions about the accuracy of the information underpinning its wiretap warrants. Inspector General Michael Horowitz's findings mark the latest problem uncovered since 2019, when his office first discovered https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia/mistakes-but-no-political-bias-in-fbi-probe-of-trump-campaign-watchdog-idUSKBN1YD11L the FBI had made numerous errors in its warrant applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as part of the early probe into contacts between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. Horowitz's report on Thursday entailed an audit of the FBI's so-called "Woods Procedures" - rules the bureau follows to ensure FISA applications to the court are "scrupulously accurate."

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • Tesla Loses China Fraud Case in Latest Setback in Key Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese driver has successfully sued Tesla Inc. for fraud over his purchase of a second-hand Model S, adding to a run of setbacks for Elon Musk’s electric-car pioneer in one of its most important markets. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles B

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • My mom, 76, is in assisted living and owns a rental home. How can we use it to fund her long-term care — and reduce capital gains?

    'I'm wondering if there's something we can do now to reduce the capital gains on the house later if she does outlive her savings.'

  • Should You Buy Roblox Stock Right Now?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is pioneering the metaverse, an area where individuals can interact with each other and the environment virtually. The company has proven its utility with its popularity and rapid growth in users and engagement, but does that make Roblox stock a buy? Interestingly, the Roblox app is free to join.

  • An Economist Defends His Views on Delaying Social Security and Paying Off Mortgages

    Boston University economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff holds firm to his views on saving for retirement, managing risk, and incurring debt for college.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Could Deliver at Least 40% Gains

    Are the good times for stocks ending? Maybe so, and maybe not; the NASDAQ and the S&P are showing year-to-date gains between 14% and 17%, even after slipping from their all-time highs. The one thing that’s clear is, volatility is higher in the market. But as always in the market, increased risk for some can equal increased opportunities for others. Raymond James stock analysts have been busy picking out the stocks they see as winners, able to swim in the stream of increasingly difficult economic

  • Is Lordstown Motors About to Partner With a Key Apple Supplier?

    Electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged today, trading up 8.8% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT after popping 21.3% earlier Thursday morning. On June 8, Lordstown filed an updated annual report which stated, among other things, that the company only had enough capital for "limited" production in 2021, and that the current cash and cash equivalents weren't "sufficient to fund commercial scale production and the launch" of its electric pickup, Endurance. In other words, Lordstown knew it had to raise funds to be able to survive, and while the company postponed planned capital expenditures, it was also evaluating funding alternatives.

  • Why these stocks could be big winners over the next decade

    It's time to dial up your exposure to value stocks, argues investing pioneer Rob Arnott of Research Affiliates. Here's why.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • We're Hopeful That Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. Indeed, Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG...

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • Kohl’s Stock Is Plunging After a Double-Downgrade. Blame Supply-Chain Issues.

    Kohl’s stock was plunging in early Thursday trading, after the retailer was double-downgraded by an analyst at Bank of America due to supply-chain issues. The stock fell close to 14% after analyst Lorraine Hutchinson rated the department store chain “underperform” from a previous rating of “buy,” lowering the target price from $75 to $48. “We think reduced receipts from supply-chain issues could hinder Kohl’s sales recovery and offset both progress that the team is making on women’s and the benefit of Sephora,” Hutchinson said in a note Thursday.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]