U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,423.05
    +20.39 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,012.83
    +220.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,870.83
    +90.29 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.54
    +35.22 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    +0.84 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3929
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7330
    +0.2650 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,894.22
    +1,200.23 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.57
    +29.68 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Accela Closes Fiscal Year with Double-Digit Growth and New Customers Choosing SaaS Solutions

·7 min read

Govtech leader fuels record ARR growth with new customers, industry partnerships, cloud upgrades, staff, and product release to help transform state and local government performance

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela®, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for state and local government, today announced a fiscal year of business momentum fueled by powering governments' transition to SaaS in a landscape that has shifted permanently to a digital-first approach. The fiscal year ended with record growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and unparalleled professional services revenue performance. To bolster this momentum and in anticipation of continued market expansion, critical new staff were added across the company. This past quarter, Accela migrated governments to the cloud, rolled out new customer implementations, secured new partnerships, and announced its Spring 2021 Product Release, which included extensive mobile, administrative, and resident engagement enhancements to help agencies meet the growing demand for online services.

Accela Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accela)
Accela Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accela)

"Governments are emerging from this unprecedented period with a deeper focus on delivering a seamless and accessible digital experience for constituents," said Gary Kovacs, CEO of Accela. "Accela is the trusted partner making that experience a reality, and enabling agencies to focus on stimulating their economies while reopening and protecting their communities. With customers moving to the cloud and our new partnerships and implementations, we're helping governments to raise the industry standard for what's possible in delivering impactful and efficient services, and dynamic resident engagement."

Accela's focus on helping on-premise customers upgrade to its SaaS platform continues to fuel its success. Nearly 65% of Accela Civic Platform customers are already on SaaS to accelerate their digital transformation.

One of the cities leading the charge to a cloud-first model is Weston, Florida. Ryan Fernandes, director of technology services for the City of Weston notes, "Now what you're going to see is big (SaaS) adoption moving forward and some of the old trepidations associated with cloud operations will be pushed aside as we have proven this model can operate in an efficient, effective, stable and secure manner with no loss to service delivery."

Prior to Accela, Weston was utilizing an antiquated on-premise system for planning and permitting that had no public-facing portal, forcing customers to physically submit paper applications at the office—a challenge in particular with the COVID-19 pandemic. Accela's cloud solutions lifted the burden of managing data centers off the city's IT staff, reduced the need for paper applications, and kept its operations running seamlessly when neighboring jurisdictions encountered pandemic-related barriers.

Accela Adds New Customers and Global Solution Go-Lives
Accela is working closely with cities, counties, and states as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and address evolving resident, financial, and technological needs. Over the past quarter, Accela added several new customers including the City of Brownsville, TX; Memphis Fire Department; and the City of New Town, ND.

New go-lives in the quarter included the City of Chino, CA; the City of Hermosa Beach, CA; the County of Gwinnett, GA; Suffolk, NY; the Yakima Health District, WA; and the City of Tauranga, New Zealand. These jurisdictions join other go-lives that occurred throughout the fiscal year and contributed to robust revenue for the company.

Spring 2021 Product Release Unveiled
In May, Accela unveiled its Spring 2021 Product Release with enhanced insights and analytics capabilities. This release, which heavily relied on customer feedback and partner input, brings more resiliency, usability, and agility to help agencies with digital service delivery. The Spring Release gives customers extensive enhancements to their mobile, administrative and citizen experience applications. Updates included the Civic Platform V21.1, improvements to Accela's pre-configured Civic Applications and Accela Mobile, and new features for reporting and analytics.

New Solar Software Solution Helps Jurisdictions Achieve Permitting Goals
In April, Accela partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory to launch SolarAPP+ (Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus), a new instant online solar permitting platform for residential solar energy and battery projects. The SaaS solution was rolled out to 1,500 agencies at launch and made available at no cost to Accela's current state and local customers. With SolarAPP+, permitting timelines can shrink from an average of two weeks to almost instantaneous.

"We're excited to have an easy-to-use solution for our community that improves user experience for residents and agency staff alike through an instantaneous solar permitting process," said Carla Blackwell, director of development services at Pima County. "By leveraging SolarAPP+, our agency has been able to save valuable time, money, and human resources to process roughly 250 permits per month in the region."

New Partnerships Drive Revenue Growth For Agencies
The Accela partner ecosystem helped to extend more critical services to customers and the residents they serve. This quarter, these included:

  • A technology (ISV) partnership with Short Term Rental (STR) compliance platform Harmari, which helps agencies to identify and monitor short term rentals, ensure compliance with local laws and generate increased revenues for agencies. Hamari's patent pending features, including a 24/7 nuisance hotline and violation reporting, complement Accela's STR registration and licensing process.

  • The City of Yuba City, CA and City of DeLand, FL implemented a new digital permitting system integration with Forte Payment Systems, a CSG company, powered by Accela technology. As a result, these jurisdictions are able to utilize a best-in-breed, integrated solution for online and in-office transactions, resulting in increased transparency, improved user experience for citizens and staff, and more efficient use of resources.

  • Several customer go-lives in partnership with Gray Quarter, including the City of Seattle, WA and the City of Louisville, KY, and new feature and function implementations for the State of Montana. Working together, Accela and Gray Quarter also helped customers see new results, including an improvement of at least 50% in housing permit processing times in DeLand, Florida and eliminating 90% of data entry work for Sonoma County's Water Well Monitoring Inspection System this quarter.

  • Accela customers Brookhaven, NY; Culver City, CA; Montgomery County, OH; and Santa Barbara County, CA extended their investment in Accela by subscribing to Velosimo off-the-shelf connectors that integrate the Accela Civic Platform to Microsoft SharePoint, Adobe Sign, e-PlanReview, Kofile GovOS (SeamlessDocs), and Bluebeam Revu.

Accela Announces New Senior Government Affairs Leader and Accelarate 2021
To further its collaborations with some of the most sophisticated government agencies in North America, Accela appointed Dennis W. Alpert as its new head of government affairs. A well-respected government and political strategist, Alpert boasts experience at the highest levels for major global companies such as Walmart and Pfizer, and as a senior advisor in the White House.

Two thousand participants are expected to attend Accelarate 2021, its annual conference and training event, on October 4 through October 6. Register here to join state and local government leaders, product experts, and industry changemakers working to anticipate and meet challenges head-on.

Accela works with local and state governments across the nation. To learn more about Accela's solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions/.

About Accela
Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses, and protect citizens. More than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recently recognized as a 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Times. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com.

Contact: Holly Langbein, (916) 769-2199, holly@riffcitystrategies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accela-closes-fiscal-year-with-double-digit-growth-and-new-customers-choosing-saas-solutions-301349726.html

SOURCE Accela

Recommended Stories

  • Ethererum Hard Fork Sends Price Jumping as Fees Start to Burn

    Crypto traders have been hotly anticipating the upgrade while monitoring the deployment for signs of how the changes might affect the pace of new issuance of ether.

  • Ethereum’s Hotly Anticipated ‘London’ Hard Fork Is Now Live

    Here's what it means and what we're keeping an eye on.

  • Apple Investor Focus Shifts To iPhone 13 Launch

    After Apple's blowout June-quarter earnings report, investors have shifted their attention to the upcoming iPhone 13 handset launch forecast for next month. Apple stock inched higher on Thursday. Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah on Thursday reiterated his buy rating on Apple stock.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 5th, 2021

    After a bullish Wednesday, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another move northwards.

  • Value Stocks 2021 Round 2 – Intuitive Surgical

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was founded in 1995 to create innovative, robotic-assisted systems that help empower doctors and hospitals to make surgery less invasive than an open approach. Since the da Vinci and Ion surgical systems became one of the first robotic-assisted systems cleared by the FDA for general laparoscopic surgery, they’ve taken robotic-assisted surgery […]

  • Mark Cuban’s NFT Platform Lazy.com Completes Polygon Integration

    Executives say the move could help drive mainstream adoption of digital collectibles.

  • Why Web 3.0 Tokens Might Be the Next Hot Trade in Cryptocurrencies

    Digital assets like livepeer, helium and bittorent have soared in value this year despite the recent slump in cryptocurrencies.

  • Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 5 Tips for Investors

    The global chip shortage started in 2018 and 2019 as escalating trade conflicts disrupted semiconductor supply chains, then worsened in 2020 as the pandemic exacerbated those disruptions. Many top chipmakers and analysts expect the ongoing crisis to last through 2023. Let's examine five main aspects of the chip shortage -- and how they could affect certain sectors and stocks.

  • 15 Most Valuable B2B SaaS Companies

    In this article, we are going to take a look at the 15 most valuable B2B SaaS companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of the B2B SaaS industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable B2B SaaS Companies. Before we get into our list, let’s develop an understanding of what […]

  • Dogecoin Tests Support At $0.1950

    Dogecoin settled below the support at $0.20 and is trying to get below the next support level at $0.1950.

  • Inside the War on Apple and Google App Stores

    Match Group, the online dating company that recently spun off from Barry Diller’s IAC, generated $2.4 billion in revenue last year. Its biggest single expense? The 30% app store “tax” charged by Apple for purchases in Match’s apps, which include Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid — fees the company claims are on an annual run rate […]

  • Ethereum Founder Says Upgrade Sets Stage for Energy Usage Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The most significant change to the Ethereum blockchain since 2015 that went into effect Thursday shows the network is well-poised to make an even bigger upgrade to reduce its energy use by 99%, according to its inventor Vitalik Buterin.The world’s most-used blockchain updated its software, known as the London hard fork, that includes a fee reduction feature called EIP 1559. The fee cut already eliminated $2 million worth of its native cryptocurrency Ether in only a few hours since

  • Microsoft shut down its browser-based Windows PC trial after one day because too many people signed up

    Microsoft 365 let people use a virtual computer via browsers on iPads, Linux computers, Macs, and more

  • Microsoft Exchange Used to Hack Diplomats Before 2021 Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- Late last year, researchers at the Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company Resecurity stumbled across a massive trove of stolen data while investigating the hack of an Italian retailer.Squirreled away on a cloud storage platform were five gigabytes of data that had been stolen during the previous three and half years from foreign ministries and energy companies by hacking their on-premises Microsoft Exchange servers. In all, Resecurity researchers found documents and emails from s

  • Rakuten Soars After Winning Contract for Next Generation Network

    (Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Group Inc., the Japanese e-commerce giant that launched a mobile service last year, gained the most in over three months after the company said it won its first contract to export its network-building knowhow overseas.The shares climbed as much as 8.4% to 1,358 yen in Tokyo on Thursday, the biggest intra-day gain since April 22. Rakuten said it signed a 10-year contract to build, run and maintain a fully-virtualized network for Germany’s 1&1 AG. While the company declined

  • Apple Store website gets redesign after going offline

    The online Apple Store has undergone a redesign, after mysteriously going offline. Ordinarily, the Apple Store is taken offline for the launch of new products. It tends to go down shortly before Apple’s major events, apparently to give the infrastructure underpinning it time to be updated for any new releases.

  • NYC Is Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination: Here's What You Need to Know

    The new mandate comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S.

  • Tencent's WeChat resumes new user registrations in mainland China

    Tencent Holdings' WeChat has resumed registrations of new users in mainland China, after suspending them last month to upgrade its security technology. The resumption of new user registrations on China's dominant instant messaging platform was first spotted by social media users on Thursday morning. Tencent confirmed the resumption but declined to provide further comment.

  • Facebook is launching its Ray-Ban augmented reality glasses, Mark Zuckerberg says

    ‘The glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things’, Mr Zuckerberg said

  • Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones - Nikkei

    The iPhone maker has warned of supply shortages as the U.S.-China trade tensions and the coronavirus pandemic have intensified pressure on global supply chains. Beijing is also strengthening efforts to create world-leading local tech firms, with apparently government-supported Chinese firms working to manufacture products for global firms including Apple. According to the Nikkei report, China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd is set to build up to 3% of the iPhone 13 series, Lens Tech Co Ltd will supply metal casings and Sunny Optical Tech Group Co Ltd will supply rear camera lenses.