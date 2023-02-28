U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

Accela Marketing Wins e.Republic's Inaugural 2023 SLEDie Award for Industry Leadership

·3 min read

Accela receives award recognizing the most innovative and top-performing public sector marketing campaigns across all e.Republic channels

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela®, the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of state and local government operations, today announced that it was selected for a 2023 SLEDie Award for Marketing & Communications Industry Excellence in the Industry Leadership category. This new recognition program put on by e.Republic, a media, research and data company, acknowledges and celebrates the best marketing and communication initiatives in the state, local and education markets and recognizes Accela for its leadership in pushing the govtech market forward and thought leadership-focused approach to marketing.

Accela's marketing team
Accela's marketing team

"In the face of compounding challenges – like economic uncertainty, disaster recovery, workforce shortages, and rapid advances in technology – government staff seek knowledge and solutions that help them move from the pressures of their jobs, to the purpose of their jobs: creating communities that thrive," said Accela Senior Vice President of Marketing Heidi Lorenzen. "Accela takes seriously our role in delivering both the thought leadership and expertise, as well as the modern technology and services, to help them do that. It's a privilege to be a part of this inflection point for government technology, and my team and I are honored to be recognized for our industry leadership from such a well-respected govtech intelligence and media partner as e.Republic."

Accela empowers state and local governments to develop communities, grow businesses and local economies, and protect residents. Its software solutions for licensing, permitting, and code enforcement leverage the power of the cloud and have decades of government service delivery best practices built in. More than 300 million residents worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions.

"We are thrilled to announce the winners of the first annual SLEDie Awards," said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. "These organizations are at the forefront of marketing and communication in the SLED sector and their efforts are setting the standard for excellence in the industry."

The SLEDie Awards were launched and presented in-person this year at e.Republic's Beyond the Beltway event held February 23, in Tysons Corner, Virginia. This recognition honors the most innovative and top-performing state and local marketing campaigns, and best practices delivering extraordinary experiences and results. Accela Senior Vice President of Marketing Heidi Lorenzen accepted the award on behalf of her team and Accela.

Today's announcement builds on Accela's recent award wins. In 2022, Accela won an APPEALIE SaaS Award, and a Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award. Lorenzen won a  SaaS Marketing Leader Award.  Accela also was included on the 2023 GovTech 100 list for the eighth consecutive year, and selected as a 2022 Microsoft US Government Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year. To learn more about Accela solutions, please visit https://www.accela.com/solutions.

About Accela

Accela is the trusted provider of cloud solutions at the heart of government operations. The company works with governments across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation, deliver vital services, and build stronger communities. More than 300 million residents worldwide benefit from Accela's government software solutions. The company offers agile, purpose-built solutions and the power of a platform that provides users with a consumer-like experience, shares data across departments, and ensures world-class security.

With Accela, government agencies experience rapid and effective digital transformation. Accela's government software meets agencies wherever they are on their modernization journey, while also helping them prepare for whatever comes next. The company is a three-consecutive year Microsoft US Partner Award winner for its innovative SaaS solutions to help governments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Accela was honored as a recipient of Inc.'s Best in Business for SaaS and selected by Fast Company for its World Changing Ideas Award. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com.

Contact: Holly Langbein, (916) 769-2199, holly@riffcitystrategies.com

Accela Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accela)
Accela Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accela)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accela-marketing-wins-erepublics-inaugural-2023-sledie-award-for-industry-leadership-301757368.html

SOURCE Accela

