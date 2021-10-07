U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    +30.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,492.00
    +201.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,899.50
    +140.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.70
    +12.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.46
    -0.97 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.55
    -0.75 (-3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4440
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,227.85
    +3,459.75 (+6.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,314.18
    +51.08 (+4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.03
    +65.16 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Accela Recognizes Leading Global Government Innovators at Annual Accelarate Conference

·3 min read

Local and state agencies, and innovative individuals honored for elevating digital services to pave a better path forward for their communities

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela, the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions for government, announced the winners of its Trendsetter Awards at its annual conference, Accelarate, this week. The virtual conference provided a space for the event's more than 1,800 attendees to engage and learn from state and local government leaders, product experts, and industry changemakers on how cutting-edge cloud solutions can help to solve today's most pressing civic problems.

Accela Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accela)
Accela Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accela)

The theme of this year's conference, which ran from October 4-6, was "Our Path Forward," focusing on the way cities, states, and counties anticipate and meet challenges head-on to create better agency and constituent outcomes. From implementing new digital processes that allow for planning proposals and permit applications to be submitted online, to digitally transforming inspection processes to protect the public health and safety of citizens, to leveraging data for better community outcomes, the award winners demonstrate how state and local government agencies are using Accela's cloud-based solutions to help communities overcome adversity.

During Accelarate, attendees heard from Accela executives and product experts, and gained insight into the cloud solutions and digital strategies that will revitalize communities, improve service delivery, and accelerate recovery.

"With the challenges presented to governments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recovery efforts, they must reimagine how to deliver essential services while also meeting the consumer-like expectations of their residents," said Jonathon Knight, Accela's chief customer officer. "During Accelarate's Trendsetter Awards online ceremony, Accela is proud to recognize the agencies and individuals who are overcoming many of these challenges by leveraging Accela's cloud-based solutions in innovative or collaborative ways to build more resilient futures for their communities."

Accela recognizes honorees across 10 Trendsetter Award categories and were selected from dozens of submissions received from Accela customers, partners and staff. This year's Trendsetter Awards honorees are:

Agency Winners:

  • Ultimate Citizen Experience: Fort Worth, TX
    This award recognizes an agency that has radically improved the design and delivery of government services to become more responsive to its citizens.

  • Emerging Regulation: Shelby County, TN
    This award recognizes an agency that adapts and embraces the challenges of new and emerging regulation, while promoting innovation within its community.

  • Digital Service Transformation: Pima County, AZ
    This award recognizes an agency that has revolutionized complex processes through automation within a digital environment to improve efficiencies and allow for a proactive approach in the way it serves its citizens.

  • Next Gen Economic Development: Fort Lauderdale, FL and Wine Australia
    This award recognizes high-performing agencies that have modernized processes and implemented efficiencies to foster economic development within its community.

  • Government in the Cloud: Suffolk County, NY
    This award recognizes an agency that has made the switch from on-premises to SaaS to better serve its citizens through the cloud.

  • Connected Government: Huntington Beach, CA
    This award recognizes an agency that has leveraged multi-departmental solutions to share data and break down organizational silos, ultimately saving the agency valuable time and resources.

  • Our Path Forward: Pinellas County, FL
    This award recognizes a government agency who has become a beacon of change and innovation to help constituents and/or staff navigate the challenges of today's new realities, while preparing for future disruptions.

Individual Winners:

  • Civic Hero Building Communities award: Melissa Chiong of Tampa, FL
    This award recognizes a government professional who has effectively leveraged Accela's solutions to help businesses maneuver the complexities of becoming and staying compliant quickly and efficiently.

  • Civic Hero Growing Business: Robert Martin of Montgomery County, OH
    This award recognizes a government professional who has effectively leveraged Accela's solutions to help businesses maneuver the complexities of becoming and staying compliant quickly and efficiently.

  • Civic Hero Protecting Citizens: Benny Thottam and Jon Paul Augier of New York, NY
    This award recognizes a government professional(s) who has effectively leveraged Accela's Fire Prevention and/or Environmental Health solution to protect the public health and safety of citizens, while creating a high-demand place to live and do business.

Registered attendees of the Accelarate conference can access all event content, such as the Trendsetter Awards ceremony, on-demand through December 31, 2021.

Accela delivers leading cloud-based solutions to 80% of the top 100 U.S. cities and strengthens communities for more than 275 million citizens globally. For more information about Accela's solutions, click here.

About Accela:

Accela provides market-leading cloud solutions that empower the most innovative state and local governments around the world to build thriving communities, grow businesses, and protect citizens. The company works with 80 percent of the largest cities in the United States and more than 275 million citizens globally benefit from Accela's solutions, which are powered by Azure, for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and service request management. Accela's fast-to-implement Civic Applications, built on its robust and extensible Civic Platform, help agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. The company was recognized as a Microsoft US Partner Award winner for Community Response (2021, 2020), and Government Partner of the Year (2021), and was named as one of the Largest East Bay Tech Employers by San Francisco Business Times. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com

Contact: Holly Langbein, (916) 769-2199, holly@riffcitystrategies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accela-recognizes-leading-global-government-innovators-at-annual-accelarate-conference-301394874.html

SOURCE Accela

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 7th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to continue the upward trend.

  • Apple Earnings Are Coming. Analysts Are Focused on iPhone, Parts Issues, Services.

    The September quarter earnings report is just three weeks away, and Wall Street is working hard to ferret out hints about the numbers.

  • Shiba Inu Rallies As Trading Volume Keeps Growing

    Shiba Inu is trying to settle above the resistance at $0.00002350.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Michael Dell learned these lessons from Steve Jobs and Bills Gates

    In a new interview, Michael Dell tells Yahoo Finance that as an aspiring business person he learned from the example of legendary Apple CEO Steve Jobs and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

  • Twitch says 'server configuration change' led to massive data leak

    Twitch has released an update on a massive hack that appears to have exposed source code, streamer payment figures and other information.

  • Shiba Inu jumps 55% on exchange launch rumour

    The price of meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has doubled in the last few days following reports of a huge whale purchase.

  • Samsung Electronics likely to report best quarterly profit in 3 years

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue, on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable smartphones, analysts' estimates show. Operating profit for the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker likely jumped to 16.1 trillion won ($14 billion) in the quarter ended September, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 16 analysts, weighted toward those who are more consistently accurate. An unprecedented global shortage in semiconductor chips amid the pandemic has underpinned Samsung's results and shares, which soared 45% last year and hit a record high at the start of 2021.

  • 14 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

    Treat the tech-head in your life to something special from our round-up packed with the latest launches

  • Amazon's streaming giant Twitch hacked, exposing crucial internal data

    An exhaustive list of over 10,000 streamers’ earnings on the platform has been leaked.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 6th, 2021

    Following a bullish Tuesday session, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels and revisit Tuesday’s highs to support another bullish day ahead.

  • Sky TV drops the satellite dish with new ‘Sky Glass’ as it lets people get its full service over the internet

    New television designed to look as much like a piece of furniture as technology

  • Liberty Defense to Present at the LD Micro Main Event

    Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider for concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event taking place virtually and at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles from October 12-14th, 2021. CEO Bill Frain will be presenting on October 13th at 1:30pm EDT on the Company's latest development plans and upcoming activities. The presentat

  • Amazon’s Streaming Platform, Twitch, Suffers Security Breach. What Investors Need to Know.

    Amazon.com’s live-streaming platform Twitch suffered a security breach on Wednesday. An anonymous user on 4Chan posted a trove of files which allegedly included the website’s source code, user earnings figures, and even scraps about unannounced projects. The official Twitch account on Twitter  confirmed a breach occurred. The company said it it was working to understand the extent and would provide an update when additional information was available. “It’s a testament to the ingenuity of hackers,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter told Barron’s. “If they can breach Twitch, they can breach anything.”

  • How Appian Is Leading the Next Phase of Low Code

    Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) is doing just that in low-code software. The company acquired process mining start-up Lana Labs to help it in that direction. Process mining is a technology that examines what work people are actually doing in order to find repeatable processes that can be automated to improve efficiency.

  • Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The deal announced by world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips last year has sparked concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing intellectual property to customers and rivals. The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details of the concessions in line with its policy, set an Oct. 27 deadline for its decision.

  • 5G Has Yet To Take Hold, But Telecoms Already Suiting Up For 6G

    The U.S. and China are racing to develop 6G wireless technologies while high-speed 5G systems have yet to take hold throughout the world.

  • Exclusive-Apple to face EU antitrust charge over NFC chip - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Apple will be hit with an EU antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology, people familiar with the matter said, a move that puts it at risk of a possible hefty fine and could force it to open its mobile payment system to rivals. The iPhone maker has been in European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crosshairs since June last year when she launched an investigation into Apple Pay. Preliminary concerns were Apple's NFC chip which enables tap-and-go payments on iPhones, its terms and conditions on how mobile payment service Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites, and the company's refusal to allow rivals access to the payment system.

  • Microsoft Stands Out In Enterprise Tech Spending Survey

    A survey of corporate chief information officers signals strong momentum for Microsoft in cloud computing and collaboration.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy T-Mobile Stock?

    The telecom giant's share price has trended downwards in recent weeks. Does this create a buying opportunity or is there reason to hold off?