Accelerant Appoints Wendy L. Harrington of TIAA as New Board Member

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerant , a technology-fueled insurance platform that empowers underwriters to more effectively and confidently serve small and medium-sized enterprises, today announced the appointment of new board member Wendy L. Harrington, Chief Data and AI Officer at TIAA.

Accelerant specializes in serving a carefully selected and managed network of managing general underwriters and program administrator members and is rebuilding the way that underwriters share and exchange risk to improve outcomes for everyone. Accelerant takes a partner-first approach, using its data platform to help members better understand risk, benefit from insights, and handle operational and regulatory complexity – which drives market leading profitable growth with a focus on the businesses that power our global economy and their niche insurance needs.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Wendy to our board. Wendy knows what it takes to build and grow an impactful business. Moreover, Wendy's expertise in technology and data is aligned with Accelerant's commitment to integrated data technology and our vision for the future," said Jeff Radke, CEO at Accelerant. "Wendy also has a valuable global perspective and end-to-end understanding of business and ecosystems, having served as Chief Data and AI Officer to Chief Marketing Officer to entrepreneur to angel investor. With her proven track record for creating companies that redefine a market niche, I look forward to benefiting from her insights as Accelerant continues to scale."

"Accelerant's focus on data and analytics creates a powerful opportunity to build a new insurance ecosystem that will ultimately benefit all players," Harrington said. "I'm excited to bring my experiences to bear to support Accelerant's tremendous progress."

As the Chief Data and AI Officer for TIAA, Harrington launched Nuveen Labs, whose mission is to develop data, analytics, and AI to fuel superior investment capabilities. Prior to joining Nuveen, Harrington was the Chief Marketing Officer for Figure Technologies, a fintech leader and unicorn in consumer finance and blockchain. She joined the company pre-revenue and grew it into a top 5 HELOC lender in less than nine months.

Harrington also served as executive vice president and Chief Marketing Officer for Franklin Templeton Investments, where she led an award-winning team of 675 individuals across 12 countries, enabling the firm's growth from $375B in AUM to over $900B during her tenure. She was responsible on a global scale for brand and advertising, retail and institutional marketing, marketing operations, and analytics. She also spearheaded technology initiatives for distribution and served on the Technology & Operations Council, which governed all major IT investments. Additionally, Harrington advised a variety of leading organizations during her 12 years of consulting with McKinsey & Company and Coopers & Lybrand.

Accelerant is a technology-fueled insurance platform that empowers underwriters to more effectively and confidently serve small and medium enterprises. We're rebuilding the way that underwriters share and exchange risk by aligning incentives to improve outcomes for everyone, with a focus on the small and medium-sized businesses that power our global economy and their niche insurance needs. As the non-carrier carrier, we offer a full-service risk exchange that supports our carefully selected, best-in-class network of underwriting teams. Our Members focus on serving the property and casualty needs of small and medium-sized businesses. We leverage granular data to deliver unprecedented insight into opportunities, and our specialty portfolio is fully diversified with very low catastrophe, aggregation, or systemic risk. We're proud to have been awarded an AM Best A- (Excellent) rating

