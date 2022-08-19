U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,284.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,972.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,515.00
    -8.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.80
    -3.90 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.24
    -0.26 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.14 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0088
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    -0.34 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1923
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1630
    +0.3010 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,811.57
    -652.68 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.62
    -15.11 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,967.94
    +25.80 (+0.09%)
     

Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AXDX

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) ("Accelerate Diagnostics") today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 17,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Accelerate Diagnostics from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $35.0 million. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Accelerate Diagnostics anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and to fund commercialization efforts. All of the shares are being offered by Accelerate Diagnostics, and the offering is expected to close on or about August 23, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Accelerate Diagnostics)
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Accelerate Diagnostics)

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as a book-running manager and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 27, 2021 and declared effective on February 4, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antimicrobial resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate Arc system are designed to reduce the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for bacteremic patients. These diagnostic systems are designed to serve clinical laboratories with automated solutions to expedite time to identification and antimicrobial susceptibility test results directly from positive blood culture samples.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and "ACCELERATE ARC" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to Accelerate Diagnostics' expectations regarding the anticipated closing date and its anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements and Accelerate Diagnostics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC and the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include Accelerate Diagnostics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Reports Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. Except as required by law, Accelerate Diagnostics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate-diagnostics-announces-pricing-of-public-offering-of-common-stock-301608985.html

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • Top after-hours movers: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials, Weber and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • 10 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed discussion on large-cap dividend investment, and go directly to read 5 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Large-cap stocks are generally considered to be safer investments than small- and mid-cap stocks. These stocks are known to […]

  • Mind Medicine Stock Is Surging. A Student Who Made $110 Million Trading Bed Bath & Beyond Could Be Why

    Mind Medicine is a company very few people have heard of. Its stock is up almost 50% today. Why? A college student made roughly $110 million trading Bed Bath Beyond, according to SEC filings. After a [Financial Times report](https://www.ft.com/content/1b21bb08-6590-49c6-8baa-5ad8c527fbcc) showed the student is also heavily invested in Mind Medicine, traders seem to have decided to pile in. Welcome to the meme stock club, Mind Medicine.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Tesla Joins Elite IBD 50 Growth List Ahead Of Stock Split

    Tesla (TSLA) shares have risen in recent weeks and are now testing resistance at its 200-day moving average. Analysts have been raising 2023 estimates at the same time, heralding the addition of this 21st century icon to the IBD 50 growth list. The Inflation Reduction Act will work in the company's favor, with bullish long range implications for the renewable...

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a set of proprietary algorithms, the Smart Score collects a range of data for every stock – and sorts it according to 8 fac

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • Verizon stock downgraded to ‘underperform’ amid T-Mobile competition

    Verizon shares are moving downward after MoffettNathanson cut its rating on the stock to 'underperform' amid increased competition from T-Mobile.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Meme Stock Hero Ryan Cohen Used Retail Investors To Pump 'Extremely Underwater' Bed Bath & Beyond Position, Strategist Says

    Retail traders were quick to flock to the side of Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) founder and GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) chair Ryan Cohen when he purchased a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) in March. Less than six months later, Cohen has filed intent to sell his stake in the embattled retailer and accusations are flying. One institutional investor has suggested that Cohen used retail investors to pump the stock for his own benefit. What To Know: Luke Lloyd, wealth advisor and investment stra

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome, and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping Service Q2 2022 earnings conference call. Thank you, Francy, and welcome to ZIM's second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Eli Glickman, ZIM's president and CEO; and Xavier Destriau, ZIM's CFO.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]

  • Blue Water Vaccines stock sinks after U.S. announces its own monkeypox vaccine plans

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses Blue Water Vaccine stock performance after the U.S. government announced plans for its own monkeypox vaccine.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price warrants an 80% drop: Analyst

    Bed Bath & Beyond's stock has gotten too big for its britches after a frenzied month of meme stock trading and warrants a good ole fashioned slamming, according to UBS analyst Michael Lasser.