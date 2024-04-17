Accelerate Rural Indiana announces $30 million award

Apr. 17—GREENSBURG — Accelerate Rural Indiana Chairman Bryan Robbins spoke to the Decatur County Commissioners Monday about the $30 million READI 2.0 award the region has received from the State of Indiana.

He thanked all who have given their time and expertise during the READI 2.0 application phase and said the funding would allow the region to tackle larger projects while also stressing the importance of cooperation between city and county.

Robbins was clearly pleased with the award.

"We even got a little shout-out for upping our game," he noted.

In 2021, The State of Indiana set aside $500 million from its federal COVID stimulus monies and offered $50 million in grants to regions around the state as part of their Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative.

Accelerate Rural Indiana was formed to compete for that funding and received $20 million.

According to the Accelerate Rural Indiana website, Shelbyville, Greensburg, Rushville and Batesville, along with Shelby, Rush and Decatur counties, are formally cooperating through Accelerate Rural Indiana (ARI). Accelerate Rural Indiana is focused on delivering lasting growth and success to one of Indiana's greatest assets, its rural frontier.

Members of ARI are united by the economic corridor of I-74, their strong manufacturing base, a culture of rural success and rich agricultural heritage.

Situated as outliers of three different large economic growth regions, ARI members understand the potential of regionalism and the difficulty of large geographic regions to affect meaningful change in rural Indiana.

Through demographic and economic character analysis, ARI members have identified that, in fact, their fortunes are intimately tied to one another in such as way that even though it has never been previously formalized, they have been existing as a region of their own all along.

As all past Stellar finalists, ARI's communities have a proven track record of utilizing public funds to leverage private investment and delivering on projects that move the needle for community and economic development.

Robbins said the recent award was a vote of confidence from the State of Indiana for "what we do here."

For more information on Accelerate Rural Indiana, visit www.accelerateruralindiana.com.

