Accelerate360 To Acquire Assets Of Dakota News

·3 min read

SMYRNA, Ga., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360 Distribution, LLC, announced today that it has agreed to acquire assets of Dakota News, Inc. (Dakota), including its wholesale magazine, book distribution and general merchandise business. The addition of the Dakota assets further extends Accelerate360's distribution network adding eight additional states throughout the Mountain region to the company's national distribution business.

"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to the continued growth of our distribution business while ensuring consistent performance and confidence in the supply chain for all of our internal and external partners," said Accelerate360 President and CEO David Parry. "We look forward to working with the team at Dakota News, as well as the great customers in their footprint that they supply and service to ensure a smooth transition and continued success for all of our retail partners."

The parties have agreed to enter into a Transition Services Agreement (TSA) to ensure retailers and suppliers continue to receive the high level of service they have come to expect from both Dakota and Accelerate360.

Dakota Managing Director Kevin Mitchell added, "We have been proud to supply our great retail partners for many years. We are confident that this strategic investment by Accelerate is best for the long-term health of the magazine wholesale business for both our retail partners and publishers. Our dedicated employees have always been vital to the success of our business and will ensure that the exemplary service we have provided to our customers continues as we work with the Accelerate team and familiarize them with our operations."

The acquisition expands Accelerate360's already extensive network of distribution assets which delivers consumer products to more than 60,000 retail locations weekly.

About Accelerate360
Accelerate360 is a distribution, sales, marketing and media conglomerate that provides customized solutions for retailers and consumer product brands across each of our lines of business. With over 100 years of legacy experience, the company has a proven track record in Direct Store Delivery (DSD) and Direct to Consumer (DTC) fulfillment as well as sourcing, retail program development, marketing, sales, category management and media solutions. Accelerate360 is also the largest magazine wholesaler in the US and owns over 30 media brands, including Us Weekly and Men's Journal. The company's internal brand and marketing studio manages proprietary brand development and marketing services throughout the ecosystem. Located in Atlanta, Georgia and with offices and facilities across the U.S., Accelerate360 is proud to employ over 1,000 employees. For more information please visit the following:
www.accelerate360.com

About Dakota News, Inc.
Dakota News is a family owned distribution company supplying magazines, books and a number of other products. Wayland Mitchell started working for the company shortly after WWII and in 1954 purchased it along with his brother Laurel and friend Jerry Freese. His other brother George joined later. Based in Sioux Falls SD, Dakota News has grown to over 10 warehouse locations and 220 employees situated throughout several states. Since 2001 Dakota News has grown from servicing retailers with truck delivery in 4 states to now 12 along with adding a specialty division with retailers receiving supply in 34 states. Dakota News is the largest magazine wholesaler in the North Central U.S.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate360-to-acquire-assets-of-dakota-news-301346437.html

SOURCE Accelerate360

