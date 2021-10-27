U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

Accelerate360 Announces New Strategic Investment Arm Nextup360 Ventures

4 min read

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360, an omnichannel distribution, data and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers, today announced the creation of NextUp360 Ventures (NextUp360) a new strategic investment arm of the company. NextUp360 is a strategic venture group committed to supporting the role of entrepreneurs in the innovation and disruption of consumer-packaged goods, related services, and platforms.

"NextUp360 Ventures not only provides myriad opportunities to growth-minded start-ups and entrepreneurs, but it also redefines what making an investment really means," said Accelerate360/NextUp360 Ventures Chief Marketing Officer Brian Gordon.

Accelerate360 Chief Business Officer Trey Holder underscores the unique value that NextUp360 provides entrepreneurs: "We bring a depth of talent, executive leadership, and access to everything from creative services and marketing to media placements, access to national retailers, and our state-of-the-art distribution hub that can help our portfolio companies achieve their strategic growth objectives faster than ever."

Two of the most recent companies to join NextUp360's portfolio include:

  • Grapestars, a game-changing online specialty wine and premium & craft spirits marketplace which allows celebrities and celebrity-endorsed brands to promote their wines and spirits directly to their followers on social media.

  • Gryph & IvyRose, a comprehensive wellness regimen for the whole family that brings a holistic approach to ongoing and preventative health from an early age. Founders Rachel Finger, Karolina Kurkova, and Orion Nevel created Gryph & IvyRose to help introduce wellness to families in an easier and more sustainable way holding formulations to the highest standards of performance, safety, and efficacy.

Underscoring the unique capabilities that NextUp360 brings to its portfolio companies, national campaigns for Grapestars and Gryph & Rose begin running in Accelerate360's A360 Media titles, including Us Weekly in October.

"One of the biggest challenges for any early-stage company is exposure, especially in today's world," said Grapestars Co-Founder and CEO Stephan Fortier. "The ability to access one of the leading media companies in A360 Media with brands like Us Weekly, Life & Style, and Men's Journal, as well as the incredible creative and marketing assets of NextUp360 provides extraordinary resources that make their investment more of a collaborative partnership."

NextUp360 portfolio companies benefit from access to a world-class suite of services as well as a unique investment model designed to drive growth and consumer engagement including Omnichannel Sales Strategy and Implementation, Turnkey 3PL Logistics (DSD/DTC), Consumer Media, Strategic Brand and, Marketing Services, eCommerce Strategy and Platform Management, Product Sourcing, and Data Services.

"As a founder, you have to wear many hats and figure out aspects that may not always play to your strengths," said Gryh & IvyRose Co-Founder Rachel Finger. "The great thing about NextUp360 and the incredible team at Accelerate360 is that they have expertise in so many areas that immediately flatten the learning curve, especially when it comes to distribution, sales, and marketing, that will have an immediate and meaningful impact on our efficiencies, speed-to-market, exposure, and growth opportunities."

In addition to a vast suite of business services and strategic partnerships, every portfolio company has access to advisory services from Accelerate360 executives including Chief Executive Officer David Parry, Chief Business Officer Trey Holder, Chief Strategy Officer Matt Ratner, and Chief Marketing Officer Brian Gordon.

NextUp360 Venture's portfolio companies also include Performance Inspired, Health-Ade, High Ridge Brands, Cherrish Your Health, Japonesque, Midway Labs, 100 Pure Coconut Water, Parasilk, and Mission. To learn more about NextUp360 Ventures go to Accelerate360.com/NextUp360.

About Accelerate360:
Accelerate360 is an omnichannel distribution, data and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers. They deliver consumer products to over 60,000 retail locations weekly and have a 100-year track record of growing brands through logistics, sales, media, sourcing, marketing and media. Accelerate360 specializes in the General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories and develops and curates programs to cater to clients' objectives. As a data driven organization, Accelerate360 leverages first party and third-party data to customize impactful and efficient solutions for our clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned around the United States and is proud to employ over 1,100 employees.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate360-announces-new-strategic-investment-arm-nextup360-ventures-301410230.html

SOURCE Accelerate360

