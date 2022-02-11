U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Accelerate360 Holdings Completes Acquisition of Bauer U.S. Media Business

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclerate360 Holdings (Accelerate360) today announced the completion of its acquisition of the Bauer U.S. publishing business. The deal, previously announced in January, includes Bauer's U.S. publishing brands Woman's World and First for Women, and the company's bookazine business which publishes more than 100 special interest publications per year. In addition, Accelerate360 also announced it has completed a comprehensive refinancing of $360 million that sets up the company with strong liquidity that will drive its continued growth.

"This is an extraordinary moment for Accelerate360," said Accelerate360 CEO David Parry. "The completion of the refinancing not only underscores the confidence in our growing businesses, but also positions Accelerate360 to remain focused on our strategic growth plans across all of our businesses."

The Bauer U.S. publishing business will become part of Accelerate360's media division joining its brand portfolio that includes leading celebrity brands including Us Weekly, Life&Style, and Star and active interest brands including Men's Journal.

"Today's announcement is an exciting moment as we not only welcome some of the most respected and valuable brands to our portfolio but some of the most talented and creative employees in the media business to our team," said Accelerate360 Media President and Chief Media Officer Doug Olson. "The addition of Woman's World and First for Women will have an immediate impact on our newsstand business while the bookazine business and the incredible upside these powerful brands bring to our digital capabilities set us up for continued growth in both audience and revenues."

About Accelerate360
Accelerate360 is an omnichannel distribution, data and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers. We deliver consumer products to over 60,000 retail locations weekly and have a 100-year track record of growing brands through logistics, sales, sourcing, marketing, and media. Accelerate360 specializes in the General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories and develops and curates programs to cater to clients' objectives. As a data driven organization, Accelerate360 leverages first party and third-party data to customize impactful and efficient solutions for our clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned around the United States and is proud to employ over 1,200 employees.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate360-holdings-completes-acquisition-of-bauer-us-media-business-301480882.html

SOURCE Accelerate360

