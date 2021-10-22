Accelerated Growth Levels Position MicroHealth Among the D.C. Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2021

Find out more about one of Greater Washington's fastest-growing companies

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroHealth LLC progressively achieves high ranking among private companies in the Greater D.C. area by Inc. 5000. On its Regionals list of 2021 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, MicroHealth, a health IT company, placed 123rd. "Even during an unprecedented year, our team drove a level of growth that has earned us a spot on a coveted list with innovative, successful businesses that call the D.C. region their home," said MicroHealth's CEO, Dr. Frank Tucker. The company has seen a 300% revenue acceleration in the last three years. Inc. 5000 has recognized and showcased MicroHealth's sustainable growth and development since 2016.

MicroHealth is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) and SBA Certified 8(a) small, disadvantaged business that offers Health Information Technology Services to the United States Federal Government. Customers include the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of State (DOS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Department of Energy (DOE), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). MicroHealth specializes in Electronic Health Records, Telehealth, Medical Simulation, Health Standards & Interoperability, Health Research & Analytics, Health Policy & Planning, Privacy, Security, & HIPAA, Health Technology Development, Modernization & Maintenance, Health IT Operations & Infrastructure Management and Health Record Management & Digitization. These services are performed using certified techniques recognized by Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development CMMI-Dev/3 and Services CMMI-Svc/3; ISO 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management); ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management), and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management).

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals placement is based on percentage revenue growth compared to 2017 and 2019. To qualify as a noteworthy Inc. listing, companies must be independent and privately-owned, for-profit U.S-based that are founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017.

This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms, and tech companies.

