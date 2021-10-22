U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,533.39
    -16.39 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.77
    +0.69 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,055.94
    -159.76 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.16
    -16.02 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.92
    +0.42 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    -0.0340 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5930
    -0.3950 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,122.80
    -3,112.89 (-4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,434.23
    -68.81 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Accelerated Growth Levels Position MicroHealth Among the D.C. Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2021

MicroHealth LLC
·2 min read

Find out more about one of Greater Washington's fastest-growing companies

MicroHealth LLC

MicroHealth LLC
MicroHealth LLC
MicroHealth LLC

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroHealth LLC progressively achieves high ranking among private companies in the Greater D.C. area by Inc. 5000. On its Regionals list of 2021 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, MicroHealth, a health IT company, placed 123rd. "Even during an unprecedented year, our team drove a level of growth that has earned us a spot on a coveted list with innovative, successful businesses that call the D.C. region their home," said MicroHealth's CEO, Dr. Frank Tucker. The company has seen a 300% revenue acceleration in the last three years. Inc. 5000 has recognized and showcased MicroHealth's sustainable growth and development since 2016.

For more about MicroHealth's ranks in Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies list, click here.

MicroHealth is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) and SBA Certified 8(a) small, disadvantaged business that offers Health Information Technology Services to the United States Federal Government. Customers include the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of State (DOS), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Department of Energy (DOE), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). MicroHealth specializes in Electronic Health Records, Telehealth, Medical Simulation, Health Standards & Interoperability, Health Research & Analytics, Health Policy & Planning, Privacy, Security, & HIPAA, Health Technology Development, Modernization & Maintenance, Health IT Operations & Infrastructure Management and Health Record Management & Digitization. These services are performed using certified techniques recognized by Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development CMMI-Dev/3 and Services CMMI-Svc/3; ISO 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management); ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management), and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management).

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals placement is based on percentage revenue growth compared to 2017 and 2019. To qualify as a noteworthy Inc. listing, companies must be independent and privately-owned, for-profit U.S-based that are founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017.

This year's honorees include government contractors, real estate firms, professional and business services, law firms, and tech companies.

Media Contact:

Diwa Reyes, Marketing

diwa.reyes@microhealthllc.com

www.microhealthllc.com

Related Images






Image 1: MicroHealth LLC



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

    Biden's plan to speed holiday gift deliveries by prodding California ports to operate round-the-clock leaves other supply-chain snarls unresolved.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe sto

  • Google Charges Higher Fees for Ads, Lawsuit Says. That’s Not Why Alphabet’s Stock Is Dropping.

    The search giant takes a cut of 22% to 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems, according to the lawsuit. Snap's sales guidance is responsible for the stock's drop.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • How a change to a crucial piece of stock-market ‘plumbing’ could help all investors

    A little over 20 years ago it took stock trades a week to settle in a brokerage account — that money was out of your reach to make new investments. The settlement process, which entails the actual transfer of ownership of an asset, forms the hidden plumbing of the investment industry.

  • Schlumberger Joins Service Rivals in Lackluster Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger followed its rivals in reporting disappointing third-quarter earnings results this week, as the world’s biggest oilfield contractor failed to grow as fast as analysts expected. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Se

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Q&A with CSX CEO: Railroad has capacity to do more business

    Jim Foote spoke with the Business Journal about the need to add manpower and its opportunities going forward.

  • Boosters could create more enduring immunity for new Covid-19 variants: Doctor

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, discusses the latest research on Covid-19 booster shots and the new Delta Plus variant surging in the UK.

  • Deere gets temporary injunction limiting striking worker picket line -Iowa court

    The union workers' activities were "unwarranted, impermissible and unlawful," Marlita Grave, Chief District Judge of Iowa's Seventh Judicial District wrote in a Wednesday order. While the injunction does not entirely forbid the strike, the judge limited the number of picketers to no more than four at each gate of the facility. When asked for a comment, Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the UAW union that represents the workers, said the union does not discuss ongoing legal matters.

  • Haynesville assets hit the block as natural gas prices rally

    Private equity firms are looking to sell companies and land they own in the second-largest U.S. natural gas producing formation, where values have surged along with gas prices worldwide and booming U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). So far this year, the Haynesville formation in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas has had four deals totaling $1.65 billion, according to Andrew Dittmar, director at Enverus. Next month, the Haynesville is expected to produce a record 13.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), about 15% of U.S. shale gas output.

  • Snap Warning Feeds Concerns Over Social Media Ad Splurge

    (Bloomberg) -- A warning from Snap Inc. is rattling technology investors who have got used to turbocharged growth in ad spending on social media. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureExecutives from the maker of S

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Coal, Gas Prices Could Trigger Short-Term Drop of $3.00 – $4.00

    Oil prices are being capped by a forecast calling for a warm U.S. winter despite lingering concerns over tight supply and a global energy crunch.