Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation, (OTC PINK: ATHC), Announces Expansion of Management Team, Board of Directors, and Elects CFO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / (Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the "Company" or "Accelerated") (OTC PINK:ATHC). ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMBs and owns and operates disruptive technology products in artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. Is pleased to announce Damiano Coraci as CFO and newest member of the Board of Directors.

Damiano Coraci will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Coraci will oversee finance, accounting, and reporting functions. In addition, Mr. Coraci will begin implementing changes to corporate governance and internal audits and establish a Compensation Committee. As a priority, Mr. Coraci will immediately begin internal audits to accommodate ATHC's up listing efforts to NASDAQ.

"With over two decades of expertise and extensive experience in finance, accounting, and operations, we welcome Damiano as ATHC's CFO. Mr. Coraci's understanding of SMBs and SMEs, leadership, and M&A experience will be precious as ATHC continues to execute its development, growth, and market acceptance strategy," said Harry Falkenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Accelerated technologies. "Damiano's unparalleled work ethic and understanding of finance and the financial markets will be invaluable as we proceed to seek acquisitions and internal audits for our NASDAQ up listing initiatives. Mr. Coraci chose 200,000 shares as year one compensation instead of $250,000. "

As CFO, Mr. Coraci will lead ATHC's finance functions globally and be responsible for ensuring the Company's continued financial and operating performance while overseeing treasury, cash management, financial planning and reporting, and analysis, controllership, accounting, tax, internal audit, and investor relations. He will establish ATHC's internal compensation committee, serve on the Executive Management Team as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and help lead the evolution and execution of ATHC's overall short-term and long-term strategy.

"After providing months of consulting for the Company, I am pleased to join Accelerated Technologies and look forward to working with the team to execute the Company's overly ambitious yet achievable and strategic plan, accelerating growth, and enhancing shareholder value," said Mr. Damiano Coraci. "Accelerated has a great vision to help local businesses, robust technology, and the most dedicated team. I am honored to join at a time of significant opportunity for the Company and its shareholders. As a priority, we will conclude due diligence on our first planned acquisition and begin internal audits in our efforts to up list NASDAQ, to a more recognizable stock exchange. Additional business services for SMBs and SMEs will be considered as a SaaS model and for integration into ROMPOS. Preceding year one salary and choosing equity in ATHC at a premium as compensation validates my outlook for what we can achieve. "

Coraci's decorated military, teaching, and leadership experience, combined with his understanding of financial markets and small business operations, will be instrumental for ATHC. This includes implementing and integrating numerous internal protocols and building an internal industry-leading economic infrastructure and team to position ATHC for continued success.

For additional inquiries and direct messaging to ATHC: info@athc.com

About Damiano Coraci

Damiano Coraci, a serial entrepreneur, founded, co-founded, and acted in an executive management capacity in mergers and acquisitions, tax planning, and business development. As a member of numerous Boards, Coraci's experience includes the roles of COO, CFO, and CEO. Mr. Coraci is a decorated member of the U.S. Army and National Reserve. As a professor, Mr. Coraci taught Principles of Finance, Microeconomics, Principles of Accounting, Cost Accounting, Managerial Accounting- Graduate Level, Principles of Finance, and Financial Statement Analysis at Baruch College, CUNY, New York, NY.

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ATHC) is a publicly traded holding company. Via ATHC brands and affiliates, it provides business services for SMBs and is a full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company specializing in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technology products in artificial intelligence sectors, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, cryptocurrency payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions, business financing, and Ai-driven marketing platforms. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors, from small local businesses to national conglomerates.

ATHC Brands and Technologies for local businesses:

About ROMPOS: RETAIL - ONLINE - MOBILE - PROCESSES - OPTIMIZATION - SOLUTION



ROMPOS, an ideal all-in-one solution, automates and digitizes workflows to enable small businesses to increase efficiencies, quality control, customer satisfaction, brand recognition, and maximize bottom lines. ROMPOS has been tested in fast-paced, quick, server environments and can accommodate small businesses in retail, online and mobile environments. ROMPOS Command Center provides management and staff access and controls over inventories, sales, staff management, analytics, payments, working capital, micro-targeted marketing, online sales, and gamification. Deployment for ROMPOS has begun.



For ROMPOS, we intend to sign a significant number of strategic resellers. We will be engaging business service providers with portfolios primarily in the sectors of payment processing, alternative lending,

About KashOnDemand

KashOnDemand delivers access for small businesses to sustainable financing 24/7. Ai-driven underwriting with Bi gathered via ROMPOS will enable merchants to fund purchase orders, receivables, expansion, and refinance alternative debt at favorable rates. The microfinancing product fills the much-needed gap between traditional banking inefficiencies and the draconian rates merchants pay for Merchant Cash Advances. Business owners nationwide will dynamically prequalify for financing and be funded within one hour during banking hours. ATHC's tech team is working on version 2 and intends to offer 24/7 funding via cryptocurrencies and exchanges. Version 1 is anticipated to launch in Q1 2022.



About ShieldMost

Shield Most is a health, wellness, and media platform. A public safety solution that delivers local, remote, single, and multi-channel technologies for automated and manned temperature screening, surveillance, and access control conveniently and safely. Shield Most intend to launch a media platform for its IOS and Android tablets as we expand market share. The website for Shieldmost.com is scheduled for completion by early December 2021.



About InstaMaven

InstaMaven is a mobile application that allows professionals and hobbyists to monetize their skills, knowledge, and experience by connecting them with people seeking such services and advice instantly, online, and on demand. The platform enables a broad spectrum of services to be rendered safely and securely. Tutors, chefs, bartenders, plumbers, and dog walkers, you name it, will be able to earn extra income while helping others at discounted rates. Instamaven charges a percentage of the collected funds. The platform has been in beta for approximately 18 months. Forms of payment are all major credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and crypto will be accepted. Our Accelerated Coin is highly probable. ATHC intends to launch InstaMaven in a limited capacity in Q2, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans, or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control concerning its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC, which can be found at www.sec.gov. Other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Anticipated launch dates may vary due to technical issues, timing, and other variables affecting actual launch dates.

For further information, please contact the company at info@athcorp.com.

