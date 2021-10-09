Accelerating Adoption — What DIDs Add To The Blockchain Ecosystem

BeInCrypto –

The future of crypto is interoperable. That’s becoming clearer with every new cross-chain bridge and Layer 2 launch. However, for crypto to truly scale into an ecosystem without walls, one key ingredient is decentralized identifiers (DIDs).

DIDs are identifiers that enable verifiable digital identities of individuals, organizations, devices, or any other entity. All in a permission-less fashion.

These self-sovereign IDs can prevent fraud by verifying an identity without needing to access the underlying data. By expanding interoperability without sacrificing security, these user-controlled IDs unlock all kinds of innovations in both enterprise and consumer use cases.

