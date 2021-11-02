Acceleration of social and affordable housing demands prompt significant industry partnership to deliver modular construction solution

ROC Modular Inc. and Synergy Group of Companies Inc. announce teaming agreement

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROC Modular Inc. (“ROC”) and Synergy Group of Companies Inc. ("Synergy") announced today that they have entered into an agreement (the "Teaming Agreement") to enable the parties to collaboratively select, pursue and execute modular projects. Under the terms of the Teaming Agreement, ROC and a wholly owned subsidiary of Synergy Group of Companies, Synergy Projects Ltd., will bring their respective strengths and expertise to clients to facilitate industry leading turn-key modular construction projects.



Joe Kiss, President and CEO of ROC commented, "Striking a relationship with a sophisticated and progressive firm like Synergy further emphasizes the emergence of modular as a vital tool in the construction toolbox. In addressing ongoing challenges related to environmental, social, and affordable housing issues, we are increasingly confident that the use of modular will accelerate dramatically for many years to come. We are thrilled to see Synergy endorse modular and ROC and look forward to partnering together to successfully deliver modular projects across Western Canada.”

“In executing on our next phase of growth and in assessing overall market dynamics, the opportunity and requirement of modular construction becomes evident,” said Tim Varughese, President of the Synergy Group of Companies. “As a progressive builder, we sought a relationship with a world-class manufacturer that would complement our core capabilities. In ROC, we believe we have a partner that aligns closely with our core values and positions the partnership for success.”

About ROC Modular Inc.

Based in Calgary, AB, ROC Modular is an agile manufacturer of modular components, delivering Real Offsite Construction Solutions. With a combined team experience of over 5000 modules completed in a broad range of markets, the Company has a proven track record of project execution and delivery. With a primary focus on social and affordable, hospitality, multi-family, education and industrial markets, ROC operates with a distinct social orientation, giving back to the communities it serves, with relentless focus on “building spaces for people to thrive.” https://rocmodular.com/

About Synergy Group of Companies Inc.

Forward-thinking People, Processes, and Partnerships.

Our business approach across the Synergy Group of Companies is to provide clients with all their commercial construction, interior build-out, and real estate investment, and development needs. We accomplish this through seven business units that operate in three core divisions: Commercial Buildings, Innerspaces, and SynVest.

Each of Synergy's business units operate independently, provide strategic diversification for our overall operations, and offer a distinct competitive edge to our clients when integrated on common projects.

The combined ability of our different business units to service projects both large and small, and across all market segments, helps ensure that every project we complete benefits from our attention to detail and collective expertise—which encompasses everything from private market investments and design support to preconstruction services and furniture education.

At Synergy Group of Companies, there’s nothing we love more than finding new ideas, stories, ventures, or opportunities and making them into something real. https://www.synergygoc.com/

For media requests, please contact:

Cassandra Celsi

ccelsi@synergybuilds.com

780-271-4837



