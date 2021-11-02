U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,630.96
    +17.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,063.54
    +149.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,619.06
    +23.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.62
    -2.51 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    -0.76 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.61 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5470
    -0.0280 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3609
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9100
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,773.20
    +2,557.33 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,558.73
    +59.56 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.86
    -14.76 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Acceleration of social and affordable housing demands prompt significant industry partnership to deliver modular construction solution

Synergy Group of Companies
·3 min read

ROC Modular Inc. and Synergy Group of Companies Inc. announce teaming agreement

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROC Modular Inc. (“ROC”) and Synergy Group of Companies Inc. ("Synergy") announced today that they have entered into an agreement (the "Teaming Agreement") to enable the parties to collaboratively select, pursue and execute modular projects. Under the terms of the Teaming Agreement, ROC and a wholly owned subsidiary of Synergy Group of Companies, Synergy Projects Ltd., will bring their respective strengths and expertise to clients to facilitate industry leading turn-key modular construction projects.

Joe Kiss, President and CEO of ROC commented, "Striking a relationship with a sophisticated and progressive firm like Synergy further emphasizes the emergence of modular as a vital tool in the construction toolbox. In addressing ongoing challenges related to environmental, social, and affordable housing issues, we are increasingly confident that the use of modular will accelerate dramatically for many years to come. We are thrilled to see Synergy endorse modular and ROC and look forward to partnering together to successfully deliver modular projects across Western Canada.”

“In executing on our next phase of growth and in assessing overall market dynamics, the opportunity and requirement of modular construction becomes evident,” said Tim Varughese, President of the Synergy Group of Companies. “As a progressive builder, we sought a relationship with a world-class manufacturer that would complement our core capabilities. In ROC, we believe we have a partner that aligns closely with our core values and positions the partnership for success.”

About ROC Modular Inc.

Based in Calgary, AB, ROC Modular is an agile manufacturer of modular components, delivering Real Offsite Construction Solutions. With a combined team experience of over 5000 modules completed in a broad range of markets, the Company has a proven track record of project execution and delivery. With a primary focus on social and affordable, hospitality, multi-family, education and industrial markets, ROC operates with a distinct social orientation, giving back to the communities it serves, with relentless focus on “building spaces for people to thrive.” https://rocmodular.com/

About Synergy Group of Companies Inc.

Forward-thinking People, Processes, and Partnerships.

Our business approach across the Synergy Group of Companies is to provide clients with all their commercial construction, interior build-out, and real estate investment, and development needs. We accomplish this through seven business units that operate in three core divisions: Commercial Buildings, Innerspaces, and SynVest.

Each of Synergy's business units operate independently, provide strategic diversification for our overall operations, and offer a distinct competitive edge to our clients when integrated on common projects.

The combined ability of our different business units to service projects both large and small, and across all market segments, helps ensure that every project we complete benefits from our attention to detail and collective expertise—which encompasses everything from private market investments and design support to preconstruction services and furniture education.

At Synergy Group of Companies, there’s nothing we love more than finding new ideas, stories, ventures, or opportunities and making them into something real. https://www.synergygoc.com/

For media requests, please contact:

Cassandra Celsi
ccelsi@synergybuilds.com
780-271-4837


Recommended Stories

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Avis Car Rentals nearly doubles net revenue amid pandemic

    Avis Car Rentals managed to bring their net revenue to almost $3 billion, and analysts are skeptical of future prospects in late 2021 and early 2022. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    With the market continuing to make new highs, and the only bear market in a decade coming briefly due to the pandemic, now is a good time to get a plan ready for the next one. Consider having a shopping list that has different types of stocks to take advantage of the diversity offered by both growth and income investments. The three stocks below make a good mix for the next bear market shopping list.

  • Down 33% From Its High, Is Twilio Stock a Smart Buy?

    Cloud communications specialist Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently posted strong third-quarter results, beating Wall Street's consensus on both the top and bottom lines. After that sell-off, shares of Twilio now trade at a 33% discount to their 52-week high. Twilio's software enables developers to embed communications features like text, voice, and video into their own applications.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About AT&T Inc. (T)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Fans Might Sit on Their Hands

    After warning about the short-term negative impacts on the business, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) hit the revenue estimate, along with a slight miss on the earnings. This article will look at the current ownership structure, as it might help the investors understand the stock's long-term prospects.

  • 1 Stock That Could Report Blowout Earnings

    The online-based real estate broker eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) has been firing on all cylinders this year, growing its revenue by over 157% in the first half of 2021, versus the same period last year. The company has been taking the real estate market by storm recently, growing quarterly revenue from $250 million in Q2 2019 to $1 billion in Q2 2021, helped by its strong agent growth and international expansions -- both of which are facilitated by its virtual presence. In Q2 2021, the company reported 87% agent growth to 58,000 agents.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]