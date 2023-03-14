Accelerometer Medical Sensors Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Analog Devices, Fitbit. Garmin, BMC Medical & More

Company Logo

Global Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Wearable, Non-wearable), By Application (Wellness Monitoring), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global accelerometer medical sensors market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.26 billion registering a CAGR of 14.15% from 2023 to 2030.

The key factors attributing to the market growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population.



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases fuels demands for the accelerometer medical sensor. According to a CDC article, published in October 2022, Coronary heart disease is one of the most common types of heart disease, and around 382,820 individuals died of this disease in 2020. Moreover, according to Muscular Dystrophy News article, published in January 2022, approximately 60.0% of the individuals with Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD) develop cardiomyopathy mostly in their late 20s. Hence, these instances are fueling the industry growth.



Rising embrace of an unhealthy lifestyle is another driver of the accelerometer medical sensor market. According to an article by WHO in May 2022, 22.3% of the global population used to smoke, 36.7% of all men, and 7.8% of the world's women in the year 2020. Thus, a growing population with high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, and smoking increases the risk of atherosclerosis causing brain aneurysm rupture.



Furthermore, according to a WHO article, released in March 2022, more than 1 billion individuals, worldwide, are obese which is 340.0 million adolescents, 650.0 million adults, and 39.0 million children. Thus, these factors are anticipated to fuel the use of accelerometer medical sensors.



As per the article, published by the American Cancer Society, in January 2022, around 1.5.0 million new cancer cases were noted, and 609,360 deaths were expected. After cardiovascular disease, cancer has been recorded as the second leading cause of death in the U.S., thus, resulting in an increase in demand for accelerometer medical sensors.



Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the wearable dominated the accelerometer medical sensor market in terms of the revenue share of 69.65% in 2022. Wearable accelerometer medical sensors allow individual to measure and track their physiological and motion activities

Based on application, the chronic illness & risk-monitoring segment dominates the accelerometer medical sensor market in terms of the revenue share of 27.98% in 2022, owing to an increase in the disease burden of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases such as CHF and hyperlipidemia

Based on end use, the hospital & clinics & clinics segment dominates the accelerometer medical sensor market in terms of the revenue share of 63.84% in 2022. This is attributed to an increase in the number of cardiovascular diseases that are boosting the number of coronary artery bypass surgeries which is one of the most common surgeries performed worldwide, and the procedure primarily occurs in hospital and clinics

In 2022, North America dominated the market of accelerometer medical sensor market with a revenue share of 34.21%, owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, presence of dominant market players, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies

