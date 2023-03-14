U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

Accelerometer Medical Sensors Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Analog Devices, Fitbit. Garmin, BMC Medical & More

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market

Global Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market
Global Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Wearable, Non-wearable), By Application (Wellness Monitoring), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global accelerometer medical sensors market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.26 billion registering a CAGR of 14.15% from 2023 to 2030.

The key factors attributing to the market growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases fuels demands for the accelerometer medical sensor. According to a CDC article, published in October 2022, Coronary heart disease is one of the most common types of heart disease, and around 382,820 individuals died of this disease in 2020. Moreover, according to Muscular Dystrophy News article, published in January 2022, approximately 60.0% of the individuals with Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD) develop cardiomyopathy mostly in their late 20s. Hence, these instances are fueling the industry growth.

Rising embrace of an unhealthy lifestyle is another driver of the accelerometer medical sensor market. According to an article by WHO in May 2022, 22.3% of the global population used to smoke, 36.7% of all men, and 7.8% of the world's women in the year 2020. Thus, a growing population with high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, and smoking increases the risk of atherosclerosis causing brain aneurysm rupture.

Furthermore, according to a WHO article, released in March 2022, more than 1 billion individuals, worldwide, are obese which is 340.0 million adolescents, 650.0 million adults, and 39.0 million children. Thus, these factors are anticipated to fuel the use of accelerometer medical sensors.

As per the article, published by the American Cancer Society, in January 2022, around 1.5.0 million new cancer cases were noted, and 609,360 deaths were expected. After cardiovascular disease, cancer has been recorded as the second leading cause of death in the U.S., thus, resulting in an increase in demand for accelerometer medical sensors.

Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market Report Highlights

  • Based on product, the wearable dominated the accelerometer medical sensor market in terms of the revenue share of 69.65% in 2022. Wearable accelerometer medical sensors allow individual to measure and track their physiological and motion activities

  • Based on application, the chronic illness & risk-monitoring segment dominates the accelerometer medical sensor market in terms of the revenue share of 27.98% in 2022, owing to an increase in the disease burden of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases such as CHF and hyperlipidemia

  • Based on end use, the hospital & clinics & clinics segment dominates the accelerometer medical sensor market in terms of the revenue share of 63.84% in 2022. This is attributed to an increase in the number of cardiovascular diseases that are boosting the number of coronary artery bypass surgeries which is one of the most common surgeries performed worldwide, and the procedure primarily occurs in hospital and clinics

  • In 2022, North America dominated the market of accelerometer medical sensor market with a revenue share of 34.21%, owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, presence of dominant market players, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Scope And Objectives

Chapter 2 Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 5 Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market: Product Analysis
5.1 Accelerometer Medical Sensors Product Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030
5.2 Accelerometer Medical Sensors Product Market: Segment Dashboard
5.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Product Segment
5.3.1 Wearable Accelerometer Medical Sensors
5.3.2 Non-Wearable

Chapter 6 Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market: Application Analysis
6.1 Accelerometer Medical Sensors Application Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030
6.2 Accelerometer Medical Sensors Application Market: Segment Dashboard
6.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Application Segment
6.3.1 Chronic Illness & At Risk-Monitoring
6.3.2 Wellness Monitoring
6.3.3 In Hospital Clinical Monitoring
6.3.4 Sensor Therapeutics
6.3.5 Post Acute Care Monitoring

Chapter 7 Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market: End-Use Analysis
7.1 Accelerometer Medical Sensors End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030
7.2 Accelerometer Medical Sensors End-Use Market: Segment Dashboard
7.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The End-Use Segment
7.3.1 Hospitals & Clinics & Clinics
7.3.2 Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Long-Term Facilities, Home Care)

Chapter 8 Accelerometer Medical Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Analog Devices, Inc

  • Fitbit Inc,.

  • Garmin

  • BMC Medicals

  • Resmed

  • Somno Medics

  • Compumedics

  • Cleveland,

  • Matrix Care

  • Nox Medicals

  • Actigraph,

  • Aetna Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mm0ri

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


