The AcCELLerate Forum to Focus on Creating a Sustainable Ecosystem of Cell and Gene Therapy

Virtual workshop on Nov. 17-18 bridges the gap between critical stakeholders to pinpoint today's challenges and create forward-thinking solutions that enable the cell and gene therapy industry to create and deliver life-saving treatments equitably.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AcCELLerate Forum, a joint partnership between the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT™), the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research® (CIBMTR®), and the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match®, brings key stakeholders together to identify ongoing needs and opportunities in cell and gene therapy for advocacy, measurement of value and impact and sustainability. The virtual workshop on Nov. 17-18, 2022, joins providers, payers, government agencies and industry members who will work together to define essential factors needed to create a sustainable cell and gene therapy ecosystem.

"NMDP/Be The Match is proud to be one of the sponsors of this important forum that has interests for all key stakeholders across the ecosystem," said Jeffery Auletta, M.D., Senior Vice President, Patient Outcomes and Experience, of NMDP/Be The Match, Chief Scientific Director, CIBMTR. "Our established relationships with a global network of transplant centers and cell and gene therapy developers uniquely position NMDP/Be The Match to bring these experts together to identify the needs and opportunities in this field for advocacy, measurement, and sustainability."

Dr. Auletta will join industry and transplant center partners and other professionals to address the question, "Are Center-Specific Outcomes Possible for CAR T-cell Immunotherapy?" The participants will focus on the perspectives of the payer, data acquisition and analysis, and center perspectives in defining outcomes for CAR T cells. They will also discuss healthcare inequity, specifically barriers to access and their impact on cell therapy outcomes. The speakers will incorporate the evolving cell therapy landscape from industry collaboration to clinical trials and real-world treatment in their presentations and in a moderator-led roundtable with attendee participation. Visit the event website to register and see the complete schedule and list of presenters.

In addition to NMDP/Be The Match, the event co-hosts include:

The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) is an international professional membership association of more than 3,000 physicians, investigators, and other health care professionals from more than 45 countries. Our mission is dedicated to improving the application and success of blood and marrow transplantation and related cellular therapies. For more information about ASTCT, visit www.astct.org and follow us on Twitter, @ASTCT.

The CIBMTR, a research collaboration between the NMDP/Be The Match and the Medical College of Wisconsin, facilitates critical cellular therapy research through a clinical database of more than 600,000 patients from more than 350 centers worldwide, with a biospecimen repository of more than 195,000 samples.

Background:

The National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match® is the leading global partner working to save lives through cellular therapy. With 35 years of experience managing the most diverse registry of potential unrelated blood stem cell donors and cord blood units in the world, NMDP/Be The Match is a proven partner in providing cures to patients with life-threatening blood and marrow cancers and diseases. Through their global network, they connect centers and patients to their best cell therapy option—from blood stem cell transplant to a next-generation therapy—and collaborate with cell and gene therapy companies to support therapy development and delivery through Be The Match BioTherapies®. NMDP/Be The Match is a tireless advocate for the cell therapy community, working with hematologists/oncologists to remove barriers to consultation and treatment, and supporting patients through no-cost programs to eliminate non-medical obstacles to cell therapy. In addition, they are a global leader in research through the CIBMTR®—a collaboration with the Medical College of Wisconsin, investing in and managing research studies that improve patient outcomes and advance the future of care.

