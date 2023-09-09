The Accelleron Industries AG (VTX:ACLN) Interim Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Accelleron Industries AG (VTX:ACLN) last week reported its latest half-year results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It was a pretty good result, with revenues of US$449m, and Accelleron Industries came in a solid 16% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Accelleron Industries from six analysts is for revenues of US$891.7m in 2023. If met, it would imply a credible 5.4% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 2.2% to US$1.07 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$865.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.23 in 2023. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Accelleron Industries after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a substantial drop in per-share earnings expectations.

There's been no major changes to the price target of CHF28.12, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast revenue and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Accelleron Industries at CHF32.23 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CHF24.67. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Accelleron Industries is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 11% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 10% annual growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.7% annually. So it's pretty clear that Accelleron Industries is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

