Accelleron Industries (VTX:ACLN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.85

The board of Accelleron Industries AG (VTX:ACLN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.85 on the 30th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Accelleron Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend made up a very large portion of earnings and also represented 81% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 87.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Accelleron Industries Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Accelleron Industries' earnings per share is down 18% over the past year. That's not great to see, but there could be a number of reasons for this. Should the decline continue, we would become concerned. However, we would never make any decisions based on only a single year of data, especially when assessing long term dividend potential.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Accelleron Industries will make a great income stock. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Accelleron Industries that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

