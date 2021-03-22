U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,940.59
    +27.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,731.20
    +103.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,377.54
    +162.34 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.84
    -20.71 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.47
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.80
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    -0.50 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1937
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    -0.0480 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8250
    -0.0760 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,970.24
    -2,675.78 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.93
    -52.52 (-4.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.10
    +17.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,174.15
    -617.95 (-2.07%)
     

Accel's Dan Levine and Scale's Alexandr Wang will chat about how to create a category on Extra Crunch Live

Jordan Crook
·2 min read

Alexandr Wang has spent the last five years looking to accelerate the development of AI and machine learning algorithms with Scale AI. The company has raised upward of $270 million since inception and doesn't show any signs of slowing.

That's why we're thrilled to hang out with Wang and Scale AI investor Dan Levine (Accel) on Wednesday, April 7 on Extra Crunch Live.

Extra Crunch Live is free to everyone and focuses on the relationships between founders and investors that have led to successful business building. We talk about what made them choose each other, hear about the initial pitch meetings and learn about how they make decisions about the future together.

ECL also features the Pitch Deck Teardown, wherein our esteemed guests give their live feedback on decks submitted by the audience. If you'd like to send us your deck to be featured on a future episode of Extra Crunch Live, hit up this link.

Dan Levine worked on the platform team at Dropbox before getting into venture, and before that was an entrepreneur himself, founding YC-backed Chartio. His current portfolio includes Gem, Mux, Numeracy (acquired by Snowflake), ReadMe, Scale, Searchlight, Sentry and Vercel.

Wang, for his part, was a technical lead at Quora before founding Scale. He also worked as an algorithm developer at Hudson River Trading and as a software engineer at Addepar after attending, and ultimately dropping out from, MIT, where he studied artificial intelligence.

Between the two of them, these speakers have plenty of wisdom to impart about how to ideate, fund and scale (ha!) businesses.

The episode goes down on April 7 at 12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT and is free to attend live. Only Extra Crunch members will have access to the episode on demand so be sure to register now and hang out with us.

