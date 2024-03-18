Accent Group Limited's (ASX:AX1) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Accent Group (ASX:AX1) has had a rough month with its share price down 11%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Accent Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Accent Group is:

16% = AU$73m ÷ AU$453m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Accent Group's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Accent Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 17%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 6.6% seen over the past five years by Accent Group.

As a next step, we compared Accent Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 18% in the same period.

ASX:AX1 Past Earnings Growth March 18th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Accent Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Accent Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Accent Group has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 108% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. Still the company's earnings have grown respectably. That being said, the high payout ratio could be worth keeping an eye on in case the company is unable to keep up its current growth momentum.

Additionally, Accent Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 87%. Regardless, the future ROE for Accent Group is predicted to rise to 21% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Accent Group has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, probably due to its high returns. However, it does reinvest little to almost none of its profits, so we wonder what effect this could have on its future growth prospects. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

