Accent Group's (ASX:AX1) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Accent Group (ASX:AX1) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Accent Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = AU$116m ÷ (AU$1.2b - AU$317m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Accent Group has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Accent Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Accent Group for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 78% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Accent Group's ROCE

In the end, Accent Group has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 48% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Like most companies, Accent Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

