Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed the latest trading day at $336.43, indicating a -0.48% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained 7.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 12.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Accenture in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 19, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.11, reflecting a 0.97% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.23 billion, up 3.07% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.10 per share and revenue of $66.56 billion, indicating changes of +3.68% and +3.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Accenture is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Accenture's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.93. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.56.

One should further note that ACN currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Consulting Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

