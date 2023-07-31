Accenture to cut 890 jobs from Irish operations

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Accenture plans to cut around 890 jobs from its Irish operations, representing some 13% of its workforce there, as part of a round of global jobs announced in March, the IT consulting firm said on Monday.

The announcement represented one of the largest batch of IT layoffs in Ireland, which is the European Union hub for some of the biggest global technology firms. Accenture is one of the largest foreign multinational employees with over 6,500 staff in Ireland.

Accenture said its business in Ireland continued to perform strongly and that it remained firmly committed to it. The 19,000 job cuts the company announced in March amounted to about 2.5% of its global workforce.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Evans)