Accenture Insiders Sold US$1.2m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Accenture Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Jaime Gomez, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$354 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$339. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Accenture didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Accenture

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Accenture insiders own 0.08% of the company, worth about US$178m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Accenture Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Accenture insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Accenture, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

