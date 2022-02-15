U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    +71.25 (+1.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,900.00
    +429.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,564.25
    +311.25 (+2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,059.10
    +39.70 (+1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.24
    -3.22 (-3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.60
    -16.80 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.57 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.85
    -1.51 (-5.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6600
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,268.61
    +2,211.31 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.23
    +59.02 (+6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.29
    +53.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Accenture and League Collaborate to Transform Digital Healthcare Experiences at Scale

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACN
    Watchlist

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and League, a health-focused platform-as-a-service company, are collaborating to create experiences and increase access to improve outcomes for people, providers, payers, and retail pharmacies.

As part of the collaboration that combines Accenture's data analytics and systems integration capabilities with League's healthcare experience platform, the two companies will scale platform implementations and innovations to create personalized digital healthcare experiences.

Accenture and League are currently working with Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's leading retail pharmacy chain, to expand the capabilities of its PC Health platform, which provides people with a network of health care providers, health and wellness programs and rewards for completing health activities.

"Healthcare needs a digital infrastructure to deliver better experiences — and we believe League is key," said Rich Birhanzel, senior managing director at Accenture who leads its Health practice globally. "For our clients, an underlying open-architecture platform will enable data consolidation and provide a single view of the person. For the end user, League will provide an engaging, intuitive digital front door to healthcare."

Accenture and League's collaboration also comes at a time when healthcare organizations are looking for innovative ways to transform their fragmented ecosystems of health services and data platforms. Collaborating will expand both organizations' core strengths and drive value for organizations throughout the digital healthcare ecosystem with platforms that provide data-driven, intelligent and personalized health solutions.

"League is a leader in the digital health space and in driving personalized engagement," said Joel Finlayson, a managing director in Accenture's Health practice in Canada. "This collaboration will better allow us to help clients drive engagement across the healthcare ecosystem."

Michael Serbinis, founder and CEO, League, said, "As our company continues in this era of rapid growth, it is more important than ever for League to bring in trusted partners like Accenture who share our vision for the future of healthcare. Working alongside Accenture's world-class team, we can expand our reach and scale to our clients' needs."

Named by Accenture as the Next HealthTech Unicorn in its 2021 HealthTech Innovation Challenge, League is serving large organizations in the United States and Canada.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Health harnesses the power of technology and human ingenuity to help clients improve access, experience and outcomes in healthcare. With the help of our innovative, technology-enabled services, clients are delivering effective and personalized experiences that humanize healthcare for all. For more information, visit www.accenture.com/health

About League
Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. For more information, visit https://league.com.

Copyright ©2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

SOURCE Accenture

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/15/c6976.html

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • Oil Slumps as Russia Says Some Troops to Return to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated from the highest since 2014 as traders weighed a possible cooling in the Ukrainian crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityBrent futures fell as much as 2.1% to trade below $95 a barrel while

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • What Conflict in Ukraine Would Mean for Oil, Gas and Food

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Ukraine are entering a critical period, driving up prices of raw materials key to the global economy, and piling pressure on governments already struggling with surging inflation. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextNasdaq 100 Climbs 1%, Leading Rebound in Stocks: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put the CDC

  • Amazon buys, sells N. Va. sites in deals totaling more than $230M

    Amazon's data center arm is changing up its real estate presence in Northern Virginia with another pair of deals. Both involve an entity with past ties to a party Amazon has sued in federal court.

  • Why Tesla could end up paying a 'huge settlement' in racial bias case

    Tesla isn’t unique among Fortune 500 companies in facing legal complaints alleging racism, though a formal lawsuit from government regulators can pose serious risks.

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • Microsoft to fully reopen offices soon in move toward hybrid work

    The Redmond-based tech giant expects employees to finalize hybrid work plans by the end of March. It cited declining Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in King County for its decision, as well as high vaccination rates.

  • Facebook illegally scanned people’s faces and fingers, Texas lawsuit alleges

    Meta has allegedly been ‘storing millions of biometric identifiers’ it got from users without their consent

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes. Learn more about the rules, regulations, and limitations here.

  • Receiving vaccinations ‘is part of the social contract we sign up for’ in communities: Doctor

    Dr. Calvin Sun, The Monsoon Diaries Founder & CEO, Clinical Assistant Professor, joins Yahoo Finnace Live to discuss Walmart's choice to lift mask mandates for fully vaccinated employees, COVID-19 cases declining, and Pfizer pulling FDA filing for vaccines for children under five-years-old.

  • BorgWarner sales drop 6.9% on declining industry production

    BorgWarner Inc. said Tuesday its fourth quarter net income fell to $129 million, 54 cents a share, from $358 million, or $1.52 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings dropped to $1.06 a share in the latest quarter, from $1.18 a share. Sales dropped 6.9% to $3.66 billion as a decline in industry production more than offset increased demand, the company said. Borg Warner was expected to earn 76 cents a share on sales of $3.49 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. For 2022, Borg War

  • White House Seeks to Avoid Gas Price Shocks From Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is discussing with other countries and energy companies how to avoid shortages of natural gas and other fuels in the event Russia invades Ukraine, a spokeswoman said, including temporary increases in production.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceElo

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • California, Texas pension funds among new investors in EV startup Rivian

    Seven state government employee pension funds including CalPERS, the largest U.S. pension plan, took stakes in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, according to securities filings released Monday. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas, the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System were among the seven as well as pension funds for Utah, Colorado, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to data from fund tracker WhaleWisdom.