U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,555.75
    +43.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,597.00
    +255.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,922.50
    +188.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.10
    +19.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.43
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    -0.0180 (-0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    20.63
    -2.23 (-9.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3900
    -0.1580 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,959.81
    +340.47 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.26
    -6.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.59
    +56.52 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Accenture North American CEO Jimmy Etheredge Joins TechBridge National Board

·3 min read

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TechBridge announced today that Jimmy Etheredge, Accenture's CEO of North America, has joined the TechBridge National Board. Etheredge brings decades of experience in technology and a long track record of leadership on diversity and inclusion.

Jimmy Etheredge, Accenture's CEO of North America, to join TechBridge's National Board.

As CEO of Accenture in North America, Etheredge drives the business' bottom line while taking intentional steps to improve the quality – and equality – of people's lives in underserved communities. He encourages businesses to improve business value while using their influence to create opportunity for all.

"Technology has the power to unite or divide, and we believe that one solution to breaking down the digital divide is to give more people access to the jobs of the future — digital jobs — and the training they need to be successful," said Jimmy Etheredge, Accenture's CEO of North America. "I am proud to join the TechBridge Board to work together to help more people in our communities across the country access pathways to more sustainable careers and break the cycle of generational poverty."

Etheredge's appointment bridges Accenture's long-standing history as a champion and supporter of TechBridge since the nonprofit's founding in 2000. Teaming with the Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, Accenture was instrumental in creating TechBridge's Technology Career Program, which has connected countless individuals to sustainable careers and good jobs in technology with a living wage. Accenture has been and continues to be a key employer of TechBridge graduates.

TechBridge announced the establishment of a National Board of Directors to meet the increasing demands for their pioneering technology products, consulting and direct services across the United States.

On this newest appointment, TechBridge's CEO Nicole Armstrong said, "TechBridge's mission is to alleviate generational poverty through the innovative use of technology. Jimmy's commitment to helping those in need is a testament to the kind of leader he is. He will bring this profound value to the TechBridge Board."

About TechBridge

TechBridge is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that equips other nonprofits on the frontline of alleviating the causes of generational poverty with technology. TechBridge supports these nonprofits in expanding the impact of their mission for the millions of men, women, and children who are seeking aid in the areas of hunger relief, homeless support, social justice, and workforce development.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

Related Links:
https://www.techbridge.org/
https://www.accenture.com/us-en

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accenture-north-american-ceo-jimmy-etheredge-joins-techbridge-national-board-301478725.html

SOURCE TechBridge, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Enphase Energy stock soars after big profit beat; CFO to retire for personal reasons

    Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. soared 18.4% toward a five-week high in premarket trading Wednesday, after the energy technology company reported fourth-quarter profit that was well above expectations and record revenue, while also saying Chief Financial Officer Eric Branderiz will retire after about four years with the company for personal reasons. Branderiz, who joined the company in 2018, will be succeeded as CFO by Mandy Yang, who is currently Chief Accounting Officer, effective Feb. 15. Late

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Editas quietly fires chief medical officer

    Editas Medicine Inc. has fired its chief medical officer, Lisa Michaels. She is the second chief medical officer to depart Editas in as many years.

  • Pfizer eyes $100B year on pandemic boon for 2022

    The pandemic has been transformational for many businesses, but few can boast near-global domination the way Pfizer (PFE) can. The Pfizer/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine accounts for 70% of all doses in the U.S. and E.U., as of February 5, according to CEO Albert Bourla Tuesday.

  • Credit Suisse vice chair faces re-election opposition -FT

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse Vice Chair Severin Schwan will face opposition from some major shareholders if he stands for re-election to the board of the embattled Swiss bank in April, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The FT said the investors were concerned about Schwan leading pharmaceuticals and diagnostics group Roche, where he is chief executive, while at the same time acting as the vice-chair of Switzerland's second largest bank. Some investors, who were among the 10 biggest shareholders in Credit Suisse, said they will try to block any move to extend the tenure Schwan, who has been vice chair at the bank since April 2017, the FT said, without naming them.

  • Kohl’s takeover rejection ‘sent a chilling message to the market': Macellum Capital CEO

    Macellum Capital Management CEO Jonathan Duskin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Kohl's takeover rejection and 'poison pill' move, the company's board of directors, and retail competition.

  • Cerence stock plummets, another top executive plans to leave

    Shares of Cerence Inc. fell on Monday following news that another top executive plans to leave the Burlington automotive software company.

  • CubicFarms Appoints Tom Wiltrout to HydroGreen Advisory Board

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, announced today that Tom Wiltrout has been appointed to the Company's HydroGreen Business Advisory Board. HydroGreen, a division of CubicFarms, develops and delivers automated fresh livestock feed growing technology.

  • Analyst Report: Wells Fargo & Company

    Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

  • Norcross-Braca group ups stake in Republic First to 8.8%, calls talk with CEO Vernon Hill 'unproductive'

    It comes one week after the Jan. 31 filing in which the group announced it had been buying up shares since November in hopes of driving management and strategic change at Republic First.

  • Outdoor outfitter taps former Athleta CMO for executive team

    An outdoor retailer specializing in fly-fishing gear, dog products and active lifestyle apparel has appointed former Athleta chief marketing officer Sheila Shekar Pollak to the newly created role of chief brand experience officer. Pollak was most recently senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Biossance, a sustainable, eco-friendly skincare company. Prior to that, she spent 16 years within the Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) family of brands, including 10 years at Athleta, where as chief marketing officer she led the athletic and leisurewear brand to double-digit revenue and earnings growth and helped launch the Power of She brand platform.

  • Longtime Allegiant CEO Maurice Gallagher to step down, but remain chairman

    Gallagher said the change in CEOs formalizes “changes that have been working in practice for the last several years.”

  • Why Peloton Stock Was Rallying Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were soaring Tuesday for the second day in a row. The company dumped a heap of news on the market, including plans for an overhaul of the business, complete with a new CEO and president, changes to the board, 2,800 job cuts, and a new manufacturing strategy under which it will abandon its Peloton Output Park project and rely instead on third-party suppliers. The biggest piece of news for the company seemed to be that co-founder John Foley would step down from the CEO position and take the role of executive chair, while William Lynch would exit his role as company president.

  • Peloton hits reset with CEO change, job cuts

    Peloton is replacing its CEO and slashing thousands of jobs, changes the exercise-bike-maker announced on Tuesday as it wrestles with weakening demand for its at-home fitness equipment.Co-founder John Foley will step down as CEO and will become the executive chair.The company named Barry McCarthy, a former CFO at Spotify and Netflix Inc, to take over starting Wednesday.The executive shuffle comes after Foley fought a board-room brawl with activist investor Blackwells Capital as Peloton struggled to maintain the meteoric growth it saw in 2020 and 2021.Shares have since tumbled nearly 80%.Blackwells pushed for his removal and even urged the company to sell itself.Last week, Reuters reported that Peloton has drawn interest from potential buyers including e-commerce giant Amazon.com.Peloton said it would also cut roughly 2,800 jobs, affecting 20% of its corporate positions.Shares of the company rose 10% in early trading on Tuesday.

  • Hasbro names Microsoft exec to head digital gaming division, Dungeons & Dragons subsidiary

    Before joining Microsoft, she spent more than a decade at Amazon, where she led the global growth of the e-commerce direct-to-consumer business.

  • Peloton CEO steps down as the company cuts 2,800 jobs

    Ahead of today’s Peloton earnings report, John Foley announced that he is stepping down as CEO. The longtime chief executive will remain on as executive chair, with former Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy stepping into his old role. “Barry is an incredible leader who has held senior executive roles at Spotify and Netflix and is a longtime advisor and board member at public and private technology companies,” Foley said in an open letter.

  • Former Trimont CEO named next head of Seattle-based Broadmark Realty Capital

    Brian P. Ward has been CEO for six years of Atlanta-based Trimont Real Estate Advisors. The appointment completes an executive transition that was announced in September.

  • Danske Bank recommends veteran German banker Blessing as new chairman

    Danske Bank said on Tuesday it will recommend veteran German banker Martin Blessing as its new chairman, tasked with increasing profitability and steering the Danish lender through one of the world's biggest money laundering scandals. Denmark's biggest lender said current Chairman Karsten Dybvad, a former head of the Confederation of Danish Industry and a senior civil servant before he took over three years ago, will not stand for re-election at a March 17 general meeting. The bank will recommend Blessing, a former Commerzbank chief executive and former co-president of UBS' Global Wealth Management unit, as his replacement.

  • Peloton CEO John Foley to Step Down, Firm to Cut 2,800 Jobs

    The once-hot bike maker named former Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy to succeed John Foley and overhauled its board after a slowdown in demand caused its value to plummet.

  • Peter Thiel stepping down from Meta board

    Peter Thiel, one of Facebook's earliest board members, is stepping down from his board position at the platform's parent company Meta. Meta announced Monday that Thiel, who was a member of the board of directors since 2005, would be stepping down. Thiel's move comes as he turns his focus to influencing November's midterm elections, a person familiar with his thinking told The New York Times.Thiel has been a significant donor to Republican...