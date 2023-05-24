Accenture Secures Position On $2.6B Ceiling Value IRS Blanket Purchase Agreement

Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) subsidiary Accenture Federal Services has been awarded a position on an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) systems modernization blanket purchase agreement. The award has a ceiling value of $2.6 billion.

The Enterprise Development, Operations Services (EDOS) blanket purchase agreement has a period of performance of seven years.

Accenture Federal Services will compete for future task orders under the EDOS to assist the IRS Applications Development Office in developing innovative ways for taxpayers and tax professionals to interact with the agency.

“The IRS had the foresight and vision to create a contract vehicle with the ability to keep up with, or even ahead of, new legislative demands,” commented Jessica Powell, a managing director in Accenture Federal Services and IRS client lead.

Price Action: ACN shares are trading lower by 0.45% at $286.79 on the last check Wednesday.

