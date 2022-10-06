U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,809.50
    +15.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,417.00
    +107.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,685.25
    +61.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.80
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.88
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.10
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9917
    +0.0032 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1350
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6540
    +0.0440 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,290.91
    +53.27 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.46
    +3.05 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,330.42
    +209.92 (+0.77%)
     

Acceptance Insurance announces the unexpected death of President and CEO Larry Willeford

·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Acceptance Corporation (DBA Acceptance Insurance) (OTCQX: FACO) today announced the sudden and unexpected death of President and CEO Larry Willeford. He was 65.

Larry Willeford
Larry Willeford

The company's board of directors issued the following statement: "Larry Willeford was a visionary leader who exemplified our service vision of taking care of each other. Larry always put people first, and he was dedicated to the success of everyone at Acceptance Insurance. As we mourn his passing, we will remember his legacy of boundless compassion and generosity—both as a leader and a friend."

A spokesman for the company added, "The Acceptance Insurance family is profoundly saddened by this untimely event and extends its heartfelt condolences to Larry's wife, his three sons, and his family."

Mr. Willeford was appointed President and CEO of Acceptance Insurance in November 2021 to succeed Ken Russell, who has remained closely involved in the company as a strategic advisor and board member. Mr. Russell will lead Acceptance in an interim capacity to ensure the continuity of its operations.

Larry Willeford attended Texas State University before beginning an insurance career spanning 42 years. He joined the team at Acceptance Insurance as its Chief Claims Officer in October 2016 before serving as President and Chief Operating Officer starting in 2019.

Under his leadership, Acceptance received national acclaim for its commitment to excellence in workplace culture. In 2022, the company was named to Forbes' annual list of America's Best Midsize Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates, and Best Employers for Diversity.

About Acceptance Insurance

Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 13 states across 338 retail locations. Their team of 1,300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier. Learn more online at acceptance.com.

Media Contact
Chris Song
615-202-0595
chris@greenapplestrategy.com

Investor Relations Contact
Mike Bodayle
615-844-2907
mbodayle@acceptance.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acceptance-insurance-announces-the-unexpected-death-of-president-and-ceo-larry-willeford-301642135.html

SOURCE Acceptance Insurance

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • Why Shares of Nio, Lucid Group, and Lordstown Motors Fell Hard Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell on Wednesday, down 5.1%, 3.6%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. EDT. After a huge amount of selling in September, stocks were beaten down, but the first two days in October saw some potentially good news on inflation. With traders trying to sniff out the first signs of inflation breaking, that was a good sign.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite?

    I'm over age 72. What can I do about avoiding the required minimum distribution (RMD) tax bite? I have a steady stream of other income. -Bernie Tax-deferred accounts, such as 401(k)s and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs), are potentially great … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wells Fargo cuts AMD revenue estimates for 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at AMD's stock amid cuts to full-year revenue estimates from Wells Fargo.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Morgan Stanley upgrades Ford stock to Overweight

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley upgrading Ford from Equal to Overweight.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Crashing Once More Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are tumbling 9.1% at 11:06 a.m. ET on Wednesday after defunct gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market. AMC surprised investors earlier this year by taking a 22% stake in Hycroft in exchange for a $28 million cash infusion. Metals investor Eric Sprott invested a similar amount into Hycroft in return for the same percentage ownership position.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter will eventually be part of ‘X, the everything app’

    Elon Musk has a new plan for Twitter Inc. after giving up a legal battle and agreeing to pay $44 billion for the company Tuesday.

  • One Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo Says

    (Bloomberg) -- One giant options transaction may have sparked the S&P 500’s bounce on Wednesday, according to Wells Fargo & Co. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsThe trade, which involved bu

  • Why Biohaven Stock Skyrocketed Again Today

    Make it two days in a row of big gains for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN). The momentum is primarily due to the company's new beginning after being spun off from Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) closed on its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceutical on Monday, with Biohaven Ltd. created as a spin-off before the transaction finalized.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

    Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally At Pivotal Point; Tesla, Enphase Fall

    The stock market rally showed resilience, as the Dow Jones slashed early losses, but is at a pivotal point. Tesla fell while Enphase plunged.

  • ‘Right now is an awesome time to invest,’ says captain of stock market ‘retail bros’ Dave Portnoy, who made $2 million trading during pandemic’s height

    Outspoken Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks that investors might miss opportunities to invest in the stock market if they are dominated by fear.

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • Why I Wouldn't Touch Apple's Stock With a 10 Foot Pole

    Many investors believe Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the best companies in the world, and I'm not here to argue against that proposition. While many stocks have seen their valuations come down, Apple's has stayed elevated. Additionally, economic headwinds are popping up that could spell disaster for Apple.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Exclusive: M&A Expert Julian Klymochko Says This Was 'The Dagger' To Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter

    Big news came out Tuesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has had a change of heart and submitted a renewed offer to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) at the original $54.20 per-share price he walked away from. Benzinga talked to a merger and arbitrage expert to break down the new deal. What Happened: Musk submitted a new proposal to Twitter to acquire the company for $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, in line with a previous deal submitted. Twitter sued Musk afte

  • Analysts are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks recently upgraded by analysts. If you want to see some more stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. U.S. stocks turned red on Wednesday morning after staying in positive territory during the last two trading sessions. Meanwhile, […]

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.