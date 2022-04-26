Acceptance Insurance named to Forbes 2022 list of America's Best Employers for Diversity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO), a leading provider of personal auto insurance and related products, has been named to Forbes' 2022 list of America's Best Employers for Diversity. Acceptance employs over 1,300 team members and serves more than 300 neighborhoods across 13 states.

Over 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify companies most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Based on the results of the survey, Acceptance Insurance ranks among the top 500 U.S. employers based on the following diversity criteria:

Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQIA+, and General Diversity in their current workplace.

Indirect Recommendations: Participants evaluated other employers in their respective industries on issues of diversity.

Diversity Among Top Executives and Diversity Engagement Indicators were also part of the evaluation.

"Just two months after being named as one of the nation's best mid-sized employers, we're thrilled to receive recognition for our commitment to diversity," said Larry Willeford, President and CEO of Acceptance Insurance. "At Acceptance, we believe that everyone is someone. The rich diversity of our team drives our company culture and helps us connect with every customer we serve in every community we call home."

"We are honored to receive this designation from Forbes as we continue to evolve our significant and meaningful work in this arena," added Burley Nelson, Senior Vice President, Human Resources.

In February, Acceptance was named to Forbes' 2022 list of America's Best Employers. Additionally, the company earned the 2021 Reputation.com 800 Award for its exceptional digital presence, designating it as one of the most consistently helpful, engaging, and responsive companies in the industry.

Story continues

About Acceptance Insurance

Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 13 states across 338 retail locations. Their team of 1300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

To learn more about career opportunities at Acceptance Insurance, visit acceptanceinsurance.com/careers .

Media Contact:

Chris Song

chris@greenapplestrategy.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acceptance-insurance-named-to-forbes-2022-list-of-americas-best-employers-for-diversity-301533406.html

SOURCE Acceptance Insurance